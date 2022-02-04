Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK to make tech firms take faster action against criminal content

02/04/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government said on Friday it would add to the list of criminal content which tech firms will have to combat actively under a new law, or risk fines of up to 10% of their global turnover.

Under previous plans for the legislation, search engines, social media and video-sharing platforms were already due to be required to prioritise measures to reduce the chance of users stumbling across material on terrorism or child sexual abuse.

As part of the broader proposals, this list will be extended to cover sexual images posted without the participants' consent, hate crimes, fraud, drug dealing, illegal weapon sales, promotion of suicide, people smuggling and sexual exploitation.

Current laws generally only require tech companies such as the owners of Google or Facebook to take down this type of material if they receive a complaint.

"Companies must continue to take responsibility for stopping harmful material on their platforms. These new measures will make it easier and quicker to crack down on offenders and hold social media companies to account," interior minister Priti Patel said.

The new legislation, known as the Online Safety Bill, will be enforced by communications regulator Ofcom, which will have the power to require British internet providers to block access to offending websites, as well as fine the websites' operators.

The draft bill was scrutinised by parliament committees in 2021 and is due to be put to parliament for a vote this year.

Other parts of the bill criminalise online threats of serious harm and messages intended to cause serious distress which the government said were hard to prosecute under existing laws banning menacing, grossly offensive or obscene communications.

Existing legislation banning the consensual exchange of sexual images online, messages which unintentionally cause harm, or cause offence but not harm, would be repealed.

"The criminal law should target those who specifically intend to cause harm, while allowing people to share contested and controversial ideas in good faith," said Penney Lewis, a law professor who advised on the changes.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.14% 2865.86 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.28% 237.09 Delayed Quote.-29.31%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:34pUK to make tech firms take faster action against criminal content
RE
05:20pNasdaq regains ground after choppy week driven by big tech earnings
RE
04:47pS&P 500 Posts 1.5% Weekly Climb, Led by Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Financials as J..
MT
03:43pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks in Green as Snap Soars Post Q4 Results
MT
03:39pWorld equities wobble as bond yields rise after positive U.S. jobs data, earnings
RE
03:10pSnap Gains 'Faster-Than-Expected' Recovery From Apple's IDFA Changes, Oppenheimer Says
MT
01:26pMETA PLATFORMS : Introducing a Personal Boundary for Horizon Worlds and Venues
PU
01:16pJANUARY EDITION : The Latest Government, Politics and Advocacy Updates
PU
12:38pWorld equities waver as bond yields rise after 'stunning' U.S. jobs data, earnings
RE
12:31pNasdaq gains as Amazon earnings stall tech rout
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 935 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 647 B 647 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 54
Last Close Price 237,76 $
Average target price 345,34 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-29.31%661 391
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY24.43%47 932
MATCH GROUP, INC.-15.33%31 746
TWITTER, INC.-20.22%27 519
BUMBLE INC.-19.31%3 531
GREE, INC.-3.31%1 232