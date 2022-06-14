Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:22 2022-06-14 pm EDT
163.96 USD   -0.18%
01:40pUK tribunal backs most of ruling against Meta's Giphy deal
RE
01:16pMeta Platforms' Purchase of Giphy Harms Competition, UK Tribunal Rules
MT
10:19aCPSC and Fisher-Price Warn Consumers About 13 Deaths in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK tribunal backs most of ruling against Meta's Giphy deal

06/14/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms won an appeal against Britain blocking its acquisition of Giphy on a single procedural ground, but the country's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) endorsed the regulator's finding that the deal could harm competition.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last year ordered Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million, because of its concerns about a loss of a possible competitor in advertising and the potential impact on social media rivals. nL4N2SL2RD

The CAT said on Tuesday that the CMA had "failed properly to consult" and had "wrongly excised portions from its decision", adding that the parties should identify how and when the question of remittal could be determined.

It unanimously dismissed the six other grounds of appeal.

The CMA's Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli welcomed what he said was a "resounding endorsement" of its approach to reviewing mergers that may harm innovation.

"Innovation is a vital part of the competitive process, particularly in digital markets," he said. "We also welcome the tribunal's endorsement of the 'care and careful consideration' given to this issue by the independent Inquiry Group in this case."

A Meta spokesperson said: "Today's ruling found that the CMA's approach to its investigation was 'difficult to defend' and 'undermines the entirety of the decision'."

"We firmly believe our investment would enhance Giphy's product for the millions of people, businesses, and partners who use it."

The impact of Meta winning the appeal on one ground would be determined in due course, the CMA said.

The CAT could choose to quash the entire decision and send the case back to the CMA for re-investigation. The CMA could then reach the same findings and prohibit the deal, but only after proper consultation on materials previously withheld from Meta, according to a source familiar with Meta's thinking. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:40pUK tribunal backs most of ruling against Meta's Giphy deal
RE
01:16pMeta Platforms' Purchase of Giphy Harms Competition, UK Tribunal Rules
MT
10:19aCPSC and Fisher-Price Warn Consumers About 13 Deaths in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler ..
DJ
09:17aHungary Argues Against Global Minimum Tax
MT
08:18aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 14, 2022
06/13Google, Microsoft, Other Tech Giants to Sign Up to EU's New Anti-disinformation Code
MT
06/13Bear market confirmed as U.S. stocks' 2022 descent deepens
RE
06/13U.S. bill to rein in Big Tech backed by dozens of small and big companies
RE
06/13Google, Facebook, Twitter to tackle deepfakes or risk EU fines - document
RE
06/13Amazon, Tesla, Apple, Netflix, Meta Shares Fall as Nasdaq Composite Hits New 52-Week Lo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 32 382 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 445 B 445 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 164,26 $
Average target price 285,17 $
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-51.16%444 541
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY20.06%47 076
TWITTER, INC.-14.32%28 251
MATCH GROUP, INC.-45.32%20 654
BUMBLE INC.-15.27%3 716
GREE, INC.1.53%1 110