US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes

(Fixes typographical error in headline)
*
Growth stocks bounce as Treasury yields drop
*
Tesla jumps as Citigroup upgrades
*
Nordstrom falls on reduced profit forecast
*
ROBOT
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended
Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November
meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon.
A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would
"likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate
hikes, the minutes showed.
"What equity markets needed to see for the recent strength
to continue was what we got from the minutes," said Michael
James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities
in Los Angeles.
Since the Fed's last meeting on Nov. 1-2, investors have
been more optimistic that price pressure has started to ease,
meaning smaller rate hikes could curtail inflation.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 24.03 points, or 0.61%, to end at 4,027.46 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 112.77 points, or
1.01%, to 11,287.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 97.01 points, or 0.30%, to 34,200.35.
Trading volume was thin ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday, with the U.S. stock market open for a half-session on
Friday.
Earlier on Wednesday, a mixed bag of economic data led to a
drop in yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, helping
drive stocks up.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose more than expected last week and U.S. business
activity contracted for a fifth straight month in November.
Consumer sentiment ticked higher and home sales rose above
expectations.
"What I think you're seeing is renewed investor enthusiasm
fueled by those who see that beautiful light at the end of what
has been a very dark tunnel. And there has been so much money on
the sidelines that is rushing back into the markets and waiting
to get back into the action," said portfolio manager Moez Kassam
of Anson Funds.
Heavyweight stocks, including Amazon.com Inc and
Meta Platforms Inc, rose.
Tesla Inc jumped with Citigroup upgrading the
electric-vehicle maker's stock to "neutral" from a "sell"
rating.
Deere & Co soared after the farm equipment maker
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Nordstrom Inc fell as the fashion retailer cut its
profit forecast amid steep markdowns to attract inflation-wary
customers.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika
Biswas; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Richard Chang and Rosalba
O'Brien)