USER REPORTS INDICATE FACEBOOK MESSENGER IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DO…

    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:18:51 2023-06-16 pm EDT
281.25 USD   +0.09%
USER REPORTS INDICATE FACEBOOK MESSENGER IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DOWNDETECTOR

06/16/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
USER REPORTS INDICATE FACEBOOK MESSENGER IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DOWNDETECTOR


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 126 B - -
Net income 2023 30 637 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 720 B 720 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
EV / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 77 114
Free-Float 86,0%
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 281,83 $
Average target price 272,88 $
Spread / Average Target -3,18%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.127.15%722 255
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-13.93%33 870
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP0.60%13 955
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.36%12 057
WEIBO CORPORATION-20.24%3 588
BUMBLE INC.-14.82%2 467
