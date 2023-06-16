USER REPORTS INDICATE FACEBOOK MESSENGER IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DO…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Multibaggers
Dividend Aristocrats
Growth stocks
Small caps
Quality stocks at a reasonable price
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Semiconductors
E-Commerce & Logistics
Moat
Defense
Space Exploration
Let's all cycle!
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The SPAC
Millennials
Place your bets
Oligopolies
The food of tomorrow
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Meta Platforms, Inc.
News
Summary
META
US30303M1027
META PLATFORMS, INC.
(META)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07:18:51 2023-06-16 pm EDT
281.25
USD
+0.09%
05:48p
User reports indicate facebook messenger is having problems - do…
RE
05:32p
Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
AQ
04:20p
Potential outcomes of FTC legal bids to block Microsoft-Activision deal
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
USER REPORTS INDICATE FACEBOOK MESSENGER IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DO…
06/16/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
USER REPORTS INDICATE FACEBOOK MESSENGER IS HAVING PROBLEMS - DOWNDETECTOR
© Reuters 2023
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
05:48p
User reports indicate facebook messenger is having problems - do…
RE
05:32p
Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
AQ
04:20p
Potential outcomes of FTC legal bids to block Microsoft-Activision deal
RE
04:00p
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slipping Late Friday
MT
03:59p
Meta Platforms Poised for Messaging Revenue Gains by Integrating Generative AI Features..
MT
03:14p
Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector
RE
02:02p
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Declining in Afternoon Trading
MT
12:10p
MEDIA-Lina Khan Rejected FTC Ethics Recommendation to Recuse in Meta Case - Bloomberg N..
RE
11:50a
Meta Platforms Unveils Generative AI Model Voicebox
MT
11:28a
Meta Platforms Poised to Benefit From Plans to Integrate Generative AI Features Into Ch..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
11:07a
BofA Securities Raises Price Target on Meta Platforms to $320 From $300, Maintains Buy ..
MT
06/08
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Lyft, Meta Platforms, Pets at..
06/05
JMP Securities Raises Price Target on Meta Platforms to $300 From $270, Maintains Marke..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
126 B
-
-
Net income 2023
30 637 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
25 319 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
23,9x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
720 B
720 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
5,50x
EV / Sales 2024
4,88x
Nbr of Employees
77 114
Free-Float
86,0%
More Financials
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
56
Last Close Price
281,83 $
Average target price
272,88 $
Spread / Average Target
-3,18%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li
Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea
Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth
Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.
127.15%
722 255
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY
-13.93%
33 870
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
0.60%
13 955
MATCH GROUP, INC.
4.36%
12 057
WEIBO CORPORATION
-20.24%
3 588
BUMBLE INC.
-14.82%
2 467
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
Slave