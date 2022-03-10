Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will call on Friday for an end to normal trade relations with Russia and clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, a source said.

Washington's moves to tighten the screws on Moscow come as U.S. and European officials accuse Russia of war crimes over its bombardment of civilians in Ukrainian cities, amid repeated violations of ceasefires with each side blaming the other.

RUSSIAN COLUMN REDEPLOYS * Satellite images showed a Russian military column threatening Kyiv from the north had dispersed to new positions, private U.S. company Maxar Technologies said, possibly in preparation for an assault on the capital.

AID * The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to approve legislation providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

EVACUATIONS * Ukrainian authorities evacuated almost 40,000 people from five cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but none from the encircled southern city of Mariupol, while Russian planes bombed an institute in Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor. CEASEFIRE OFFER * The Russian defense ministry said it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open evacuation corridors from five cities.

FACEBOOK * Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy. * Russia's embassy in the United States demanded that Washington stop the "extremist activities" of Meta Platforms.

BIOSECURITY * The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday. * The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY * Talks between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers in Turkey made little apparent progress. HOSPITAL HIT * After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in Mariupol and Moscow's claims the building no longer served as a healthcare facility, the Kremlin said it would investigate further. The defense ministry later denied hitting the hospital.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * President Putin said sanctions on Russia would rebound against the West and Moscow would solve its problems and emerge stronger. * IMF head Kristalina Georgieva said the war and sanctions have triggered a contraction in global trade and sent food and energy prices sharply higher, which will force the IMF to lower its global growth forecast next month. * European Union leaders agreed to phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal, a draft declaration showed. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. * Russian forces are operating with "reckless disregard" for civilians as they face stronger-than-expected resistance in Ukraine, U.S. spy chiefs said. QUOTES * "Air strikes started from the early morning. Air strike after air strike. All the historic center is under bombardment. They want to absolutely delete our city, delete our people. They want to stop any evacuation," Petro Andrushenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, told Reuters by phone. * "We will do everything to ensure that we never again depend on the West in those areas of our life which have a significant meaning for our people," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. (Compiled by Gareth Jones, Grant McCool and Michael Perry; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Kim Coghill)