  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:05 2022-10-04 pm EDT
140.52 USD   +1.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine's central bank governor resigns, citing health reasons

10/04/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Shevchenko gives an interview in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons in a Facebook post.

"Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.

Shevchenko, who assumed the post in July 2020 promising to maintain the bank's independence and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, said he had submitted his letter of resignation to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and asked him to accept it.

In resigning, he noted the bank's successes since the start of the war, including the uninterrupted operation of the financial system, its prevention of panic on the foreign exchange market and of large-scale capital outflow to protect reserves, and its efforts on the international level.

"The war was yet another difficult test for our team and for me personally. I think we have passed it with dignity," his Facebook post said.

"The central bank continues to serve as the foundation of economic recovery in the post-war period," he said. "Those who will come after me will find the banking system strong, well-capitalized and resilient."

(Reporting by Max Hunder; writing Tom Balmforth and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 659 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 373 B 373 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 138,61 $
Average target price 221,59 $
Spread / Average Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-58.79%372 521
TWITTER, INC.-1.57%32 503
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-27.83%28 464
MATCH GROUP, INC.-61.98%14 229
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-39.27%7 052
WEIBO CORPORATION-47.00%3 884