Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content

HANOI, April 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam will probe TikTok's
operations in the country from May, as "toxic" content on the
short-video platform "poses a threat to the country's youth,
culture and tradition", the Information Ministry said on
Thursday.
Moderating content on the popular Chinese-owned application
that carries bite-sized videos was "far more difficult" than on
other platforms, ministry representative Le Quang Tu Do said at
a news conference, without providing details.
"We will need tougher measures to combat that content,
removal only is not enough," Do said. He did not elaborate on
the measures.
The app, owned by ByteDance, has nearly 50 million users
in Vietnam aged 18 and above, the government has said, citing
data from research company DataReportal.
It removed 1.7 million videos on the Vietnamese
government's request in the fourth quarter of last year, as they
were deemed to be in violation of government policies, according
to company data.
Asked if TikTok would be banned in the Southeast Asian
country, Do said those who did not comply with local rules would
not be welcome.
"TikTok, Facebook and YouTube are all cross-border
social media with international standards. But when operating in
Vietnam, the platform needs to abide by local regulations on
both content and tax obligations," Do said in a statement
earlier this week, adding that TikTok had recently allowed
"toxic, offensive, false and superstitious" content on its
platform.
TikTok is the only platform being probed because it is
the only one with local offices, the ministry said.
The company said in February it was told by the Authority of
Broadcasting and Electronic Information that a government
delegation would visit its Vietnam offices in the second
quarter.
"This is an interdisciplinary inspection activity planned by
the government and in line with Vietnam law for companies
operating in Vietnam, not only TikTok," TikTok Vietnam said in
an email.
In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, TikTok Vietnam
also said it had updated its guidelines, expected to take effect
from April 21, to be more transparent about its rules and how it
enforces them.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)