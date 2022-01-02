Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Volunteers search for missing pets after Colorado fires

01/02/2022 | 01:16am EST
Tom Holmquist, a 49-year-old teacher in North Boulder, posted a message in a Facebook group asking how he could help and someone suggested organizing a search event.

"(This fire) kind of hit too close to home since we know several people that lost their houses. I was thinking what would happen if I wasn't home and my dog was home freaking out a little bit. I'm a dog lover," he said.

The fire was driven by wind gusts of 105 miles per hour (169 km per hour), which caused flames to leapfrog over highways and entire neighborhoods on Thursday, authorities said. The winds created a mosaic burn pattern that saw untouched homes standing next to those left in ashes.

A spreadsheet posted online on the Boulder County Fire Lost & Found Pets page showed 67 pets missing from the fires.

About 20 people showed up to look for pets, bringing treats, cat and dog kennels, and other gear. The volunteers split into smaller groups and fanned out across the area, often stopping at check points and walking in through neighborhoods.

Evelina Esteves, 50, drove up from Ponderosa Park, south of Denver, just to help. She used to live in the Boulder area and felt compelled to volunteer her time.

"We are just heartbroken for all these people who lost their homes but also for their pets. It's just--people's pets are their family members," she said.

The search comes amid a cold front bringing freezing temperatures to the region. The same system dumped snow Friday into Saturday, much to the relief of firefighters trying to put out the last remnants of the fire.

Natalie Kidd, 33, is a former emergency veterinarian technician. She drove down from Lyons to help.

"I saw that my animals were okay, and I thought well okay, I owe it to them to help someone else's animal," she said.

Holmquist said sadly no pets were found on Saturday.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 933 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 936 B 936 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.23.13%935 645
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%38 883
MATCH GROUP, INC.-12.53%37 438
TWITTER, INC.-20.18%34 495
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 376
NEW WORK SE-22.32%1 390