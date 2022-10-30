Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks
that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments
faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's
next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the
aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in
2022.
Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous
undertaking this year. Stocks have repeatedly rebounded from
lows on expectations of a so-called Fed pivot, only to be
crushed anew by fresh evidence of persistent inflation or a
central bank bent on maintaining its pace of rate increases.
Pockets of softness in the U.S. economy have fueled recent
hopes of a tempering of rate hikes, along with signs that some
of the world’s central banks may be nearing the end of their
rate hiking cycles. Meanwhile, cash-heavy investors afraid of
missing out on a sustained rally have contributed to the bullish
move, market participants said.
“The market is starting to believe that there is an endgame
in sight for this huge global tightening cycle,” said Keith
Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.
The S&P 500 was on pace to end the week with a gain of over
3%, as investors shrugged off brutal earnings reports from
companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google
parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms
.
The benchmark index is up over 8% from its most recent low,
a move that has been accompanied by a sharp rally in U.S.
Treasuries and a weakening of the dollar, reversing trends that
have prevailed for most of the year.
A smaller than expected rate increase by the Bank of Canada
added to hopes of a peak in global central bank hawkishness, as
did comments from a Bank of Mexico board member cautioning
against increasing monetary policy to excessively restrictive
levels.
While investors have broadly factored in a 75 basis point
rate hike on Wednesday at the end of the Fed's two-day meeting,
many will be looking for hints of future policy moves in
Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference, as his comments have
swayed asset prices this year.
For example, stocks rallied ahead of the Fed's conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, only for the market to decline
anew after Powell warned about economic fallout from the Fed's
efforts to fight inflation.
"If his tone is as terse and as hawkish as it was in August
at Jackson Hole, that would certainly change the narrative
rather rapidly,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B.
Riley Wealth.
Next week will also test whether stocks can continue to
weather disappointing earnings news. More than 150 S&P 500
companies are due to report quarterly results next week,
including Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips and Qualcomm
.
Investors will also closely watch next Friday's monthly jobs
report for signs of whether the Fed's actions have tempered the
labor market.
Plenty of investors believe it’s too early to hope for a
slowing of rate hikes. Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management
said the Fed has yet to see evidence of cooling inflation and
labor market conditions and that they "continue to think that it
is too early to expect the Fed to signal a more dovish stance."
"Conditions for an equity market bottom, including that rate
cuts and an economic trough need to be on the horizon, are not
yet in place," the UBS analysts said in a note.
Lerner, of Truist, on Friday issued a report downgrading his
view on equities to "less attractive" from "neutral" following
the rebound. He said that while stocks have become cheaper on an
absolute basis this year, "they have actually become more
expensive relative to bonds given the sharp rise in interest
rates."
For now, however, it appears the bulls are emboldened. One
example of investor enthusiasm can be seen in the options
market, where the one month average daily volume of S&P 500
puts, typically used for defensive positioning, outnumbers
bullish calls by the smallest margin in at least four years,
according to Trade Alert data.
"The market is thinking good things," said Kristina Hooper,
chief global market strategist at Invesco. "Jay Powell will
either confirm that or dispel that next week."
