Wall St dragged down by growth stocks on last trading day of torrid year

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
Wall St eyes first annual drop in four years
*
U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications jump
*
Indexes down: Dow 0.78%, S&P 0.95%, Nasdaq 1.24%
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were
dragged lower by battered growth stocks on the final trading day
of a roller-coaster year marked by aggressive interest-rate
hikes to curb inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and recession
fears.
Most rate-sensitive technology and growth stocks such as
Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
and Meta Platforms Inc fell between 1.5% and
1.8% on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose.
The declines made communication services,
technology and the retail index the top
decliners among major S&P 500 sectors, down more than 1.2% each.
Wall Street's three main indexes were set for their first
annual drop after three straight years of gains as the Federal
Reserve's fastest pace of increase to borrowing costs since the
1980s to tame soaring prices marked an end to the era of easy
money.
Investors avoided riskier bets and fled to safer assets such
as the U.S. dollar, pushing down the benchmark S&P 500
20% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq nearly 34% this year.
Both indexes were on course for their biggest yearly
declines since the 2008 financial crisis.
Growth stocks have been under pressure from rising yields
for much of 2022 and have underperformed their
economically-linked value peers in a reversal of a trend that
has lasted for much of the past decade.
The S&P 500 growth index is down about 30% this year
while the value index has dropped 7.9%, with investors
preferring high dividend yielding sectors with steady earnings
such as energy.
The tech sector has shed 29.8% this year and is among the
worst performing of the major S&P 500 sectors in 2022.
Focus has now shifted to the outlook for corporate earnings
in 2023 as investors grow increasingly concerned about the
likelihood of a sharp economic downturn due to the rate hikes.
"The economy is going to go south because we've raised rates
too much. So, by the time we're a few weeks (into 2023), we're
going to start to get some earnings warnings," said Dennis Dick,
market structure analyst and trader at Triple D Trading.
"(The) back half of 2023 is going to be better because I
believe the Fed will stop raising interest rates. And I also
believe that they will talk about lowering interest rates."
Wall Street's main indexes closed higher on Thursday after
unemployment data signaled the Fed's policy tightening was
starting to take a toll on the U.S. labor market.
Still, signs of resilience in the American economy have
fueled concerns that the rates could stay higher for longer
though easing inflationary pressures have kept alive hopes that
the Fed could dial down the size of its hikes.
Money market participants see 65% odds of a 25-basis-point
hike in the Fed's February meeting, with rates expected to peak
at 4.97% by the middle of next year.
At 9:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 260.27 points, or 0.78%, at 32,960.53, the S&P 500
was down 36.61 points, or 0.95%, at 3,812.67, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 129.85 points, or 1.24%, at
10,348.24.
U.S.-listed shares of Shaw Communications Inc
jumped 9.8% after Canada's antitrust tribunal approved rival
Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.77
billion) bid for the telecom company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 4.48-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 2.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 45 new lows.
(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila)