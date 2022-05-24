Wall St drops as economic data, weak forecasts reignite slowdown fears

* Snap set for worst day on record after profit warning
* Abercrombie & Fitch slumps after lowering revenue outlook
* Indexes down: Dow 0.85%, S&P 1.70%, Nasdaq 2.82%
May 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes plunged on
Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the slump, as
economic data and bleak company forecasts added to nerves about
slowing growth amid decades-high inflation.
Snap Inc plummeted 40.6%, dragging down several
social media and internet stocks, after the Snapchat owner
slashed its second-quarter earnings forecast and said the
economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month.
The stock was set for its worst single-day drop.
Twitter Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc,
Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which rely
heavily on advertising revenue, fell between 4.1% and 24.3%.
"We are seeing weakness possibly in consumer and now in
advertising spending," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright
Trading LLC in Las Vegas.
"What we need to see is that the Fed's plan is working.
Until we see a decent data point, it's going to be sell first,
ask questions later."
Data showed U.S. business activity slowed moderately in May,
while sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled to a
two-year low in April likely as higher mortgage rates and
soaring prices squeezed first-time buyers.
"Everybody has been talking about a recession and the
economic data is following that path," Paul Nolte, portfolio
manager at Kingsview Investment Management, said.
"We may wind up with slower economic growth and still
above-desired inflation. That's a perfect storm against equities
as it will slow earnings growth and potentially compress margins
even further."
Disappointing forecasts from Walmart Inc and other
retailers have rattled market sentiment recently, adding to
evidence that rising prices have started to hurt the purchasing
power of U.S. consumers.
On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq marked
their longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust in
2001 on mounting concerns that aggressive policy tightening by
the Federal Reserve might tip the economy into a recession.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to
speak later on Tuesday, with investors looking for fresh
comments about the path of future interest rate hikes.
Markets are pricing in 50 basis point rate hikes by the Fed
in June and July..
Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined after rising
broadly in the previous session. The communication services
sector slid 4.8%.
At 12:04 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 272.27 points, or 0.85%, at 31,607.97, the S&P 500
was down 67.58 points, or 1.70%, at 3,906.17, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 324.80 points, or 2.82%, at
11,210.48.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co tumbled 29.6% after the
apparel retailer trimmed its annual sales and margins outlook,
citing a surge in freight and raw material costs.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.87 points.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.78-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 3.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 40 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 371 new lows.
(Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)