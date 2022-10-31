Wall St drops as megacaps weigh amid Fed rate debate

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on
Monday, bogged down by a drop in shares of Apple and other
megacaps, while investors braced for a hefty rate hike from the
Federal Reserve this week and assessed the path of future
interest rates.
The U.S. Fed is set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, where
policymakers are expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis
point interest rate hike to curb decades-high inflation.
Communication from Fed officials after the decision as well
as well as non-farm payrolls data this week will offer further
clues on whether the central bank could tone down its aggressive
stance on interest rates in the future.
Apple Inc dropped 2.1% in early trading. A Reuters
report said production of its iPhones could slump by as much as
30% next month due to tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
Shares of other megacaps including Amazon.com,
Google-owner Alphabet, and Microsoft and Meta
Platforms were down between 0.8% and 3%.
Among sectors, information technology and
communication services were the lead decliners,
falling 1.6% and 1.9% respectively.
Hopes for a less hawkish Fed as well as better-than-expected
earnings from companies outside the technology sector had led to
the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, notching their second
straight week of gains on Friday.
Both the indexes are also set to record gains in October
after two straight months of declines. The Dow Jones,
meanwhile, could see its biggest monthly rise in over four
decades depending on the day's moves.
"You have a convergence of the labor market and the Fed
together, and so it should make it a very questionable market
week in terms of the direction," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.
"We'll be hearing from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday and his
words probably mean more than his actions. If his tone, if his
language begins to moderate somewhat, that will continue to be
positive for stocks."
Traders are nearly equally split in their expectations of
the Fed delivering a smaller interest rate hike at its next
policy meeting, with odds of a 50 basis point rate hike in
December standing at 47.9%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch
tool.
Along with the Fed, U.S. mid-term elections will also set
the tone for markets in November.
At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 184.99 points, or 0.56%, at 32,676.81, the S&P 500
was down 33.15 points, or 0.85%, at 3,867.91, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 145.57 points, or 1.31%, at
10,956.88.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.65-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.56-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 47 new lows.
Among single stocks, TuSimple Holdings plunged 45%
after the trucking firm said its board terminated its chief
executive officer.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)