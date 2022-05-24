Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/24 11:02:42 am EDT
177.01 USD   -9.80%
10:36aMarketScreener's World Press Review : May 24, 2022
10:30aWall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
RE
10:27aSocial Media Stocks Decline Sharply After Snap's Q2 Earnings Warning
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff

05/24/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Snap set for worst day on record after profit warning

* Abercrombie & Fitch slumps after lowering revenue outlook

* Indexes down: Dow 0.77%, S&P 1.77%, Nasdaq 3.26%

May 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the slump, as a weak earnings forecast from Snapchat-owner Snap Inc added to nerves about an inflation-struck economy.

Snap Inc plummeted 39.7%, dragging down several social media and internet stocks, after the company slashed its second-quarter earnings forecast and said the economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month.

The stock was set for its worst single-day drop.

Twitter Inc, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Pinterest Inc, which rely heavily on advertising revenue, fell between 3.0% and 24.8%.

"Snap is a proxy for online advertising and when you see weakness there then you automatically think Facebook, Pinterest and Google," Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas, said.

"The back half of the earnings season has seen major disappointments. Expectations are a lot lower, but these companies seem to be finding a way to even get under the lower bar."

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors declined in morning trade after rising broadly in the previous session. The communication services sector slid 5.2%.

Wall Street rebounded on Monday from a steep selloff last week that saw both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq mark their longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust in 2001 on mounting concerns about a recession.

Data showed U.S. business activity slowed moderately in May as higher prices cooled demand for services, while renewed supply constraints because of COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine hampered production at factories.

"Yesterday's rally and Friday's action suggested that the market hit a near-term bottom, but there's still a lot of negative sentiment ... (macro worries) are a big part of this decline," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day, with investors looking for fresh comments about the path of future interest rate hikes.

Markets are pricing in 50 basis point rate hikes by the Fed in June and July..

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 246.25 points, or 0.77%, at 31,633.99, the S&P 500 was down 70.15 points, or 1.77%, at 3,903.60, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 376.45 points, or 3.26%, at 11,158.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co slumped 27.2% after the apparel retailer trimmed its annual sales and margins outlook, citing a surge in freight and raw material costs.

Zoom Video Communications Inc inched up 0.9% after raising its full-year profit forecast on strong enterprise demand.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 29.24 points.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.46-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded two new 52-week highs and 37 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 237 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -7.49% 2066.83 Delayed Quote.-23.03%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -9.72% 177.69 Delayed Quote.-41.66%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 1.05% 90.44 Delayed Quote.-51.43%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
10:36aMarketScreener's World Press Review : May 24, 2022
10:30aWall St plunges as Snap's bleak forecast sparks selloff
RE
10:27aSocial Media Stocks Decline Sharply After Snap's Q2 Earnings Warning
MT
09:47aSocial media hammered by mounting questions over advertising
AQ
09:43aOh Snap! Social media firms sink after bleak warning from Snapchat parent
RE
09:13aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreat Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:58aJefferies Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $310 From $330, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07:30aEquities Set for Weaker Session as US Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Retreat
MT
06:46aSocial Media, Digital Ads Stocks Fall on Snap Warning
DJ
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Snap Poised to Plunge, Zoom Vi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 535 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 531 B 531 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,82x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 196,23 $
Average target price 287,32 $
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-41.66%531 062
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-8.47%35 875
TWITTER, INC.-12.40%28 884
MATCH GROUP, INC.-43.20%21 454
BUMBLE INC.-18.67%3 567
GREE, INC.7.56%1 235