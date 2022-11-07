Wall St set to open higher with focus on midterm elections

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Meta Platforms rises on report of job cuts
Futures up: Dow 0.22%, S&P 0.21%, Nasdaq 0.23%
Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open
higher on Monday following a rollercoaster week, with investor
focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will
determine control of Congress.
Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and analysts
see a split government, with the GOP winning the House of
Representatives and possibly the Senate, as the likely outcome
possibly hindering Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
"A gridlock is usually positive for the market ... spending
doesn't go up and the market seems to enjoy that," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities
in New York.
U.S. consumer prices data for October, due to be released on
Thursday, will also be scrutinized as investors try to gauge
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes are
helping cool down the economy.
Wall Street's major indexes recorded gains on Friday ending
a volatile week that saw a mixed jobs report and comments from
Fed officials on the pace of rate hikes.
Traders are now betting on 67% odds of a 50-basis point rate
hike at the U.S. central bank's meeting in December.
All the three indexes are in bear market territory, from
their previous record closing highs. The S&P 500 index
has lost nearly 20.9% year-to-date on worries that aggressive
monetary policy tightening could tip the economy into a
recession.
At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 72 points, or
0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.21%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25.25 points, or 0.23%.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, rose to 25.38 points a day after closing at
its lowest since Sept. 13.
Apple Inc fell 1% in premarket trading after the
company said it expected lower shipments of premium iPhone 14
models than previously anticipated.
Meta Platforms Inc jumped 3.2% following a report
that the Facebook parent was planning to begin large-scale
layoffs this week that will affect thousands of employees.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms JD.Com Inc,
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc rose
between 1.7% and 2.9%, despite Beijing's reaffirmation of its
strict COVID-19 policies over the weekend.
Digital World Acquisition Corp surged 26.9% as
former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at another White House
bid. The blank check firm has agreed to take social-media
startup Trump Media & Technology Group Corp public.
(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta)