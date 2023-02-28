Wall Street closes out weak February as Fed concerns remain

*
Target gains after upbeat holiday-quarter sales
*
Goldman mulls 'strategic alternatives' for consumer
business
*
Norwegian Cruise slides after forecast disappoints
*
Dow down 0.71%, S&P 500 down 0.30%, Nasdaq down 0.10%
NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed out
February in subdued fashion and each of the three major indexes
ended with monthly declines, as investors continue to assess
whether interest rates will remain high for an extended period
of time.
After a strong performance in January, stocks retreated in
February as economic data and comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials prompted market participants to reconsider the odds
the central bank would hike rates to a higher level than market
forecasts and keep them elevated for longer than was initially
expected.
"The market in many ways expected things to go south more
quickly, forcing the Fed to pivot, or pause, or cut rates sooner
than the Fed was saying," said Johan Grahn, head ETF market
strategist at Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis.
"The staying power of the Fed is much more determined and
steadfast than the staying power of investors so it’s back to
the old mantra of do you really want to fight the Fed on this
and in this case it is still a mistake to try and do that."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.39 points,
or 0.71%, to 32,656.7, the S&P 500 lost 12.09 points, or
0.30%, to 3,970.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
11.44 points, or 0.1%, to 11,455.54.
For the month, the S&P 500 fell 2.61%, the Dow slid 4.19%
and the Nasdaq shed 1.11%
Traders have started to price in the chances of a bigger 50
basis-point rate hike in March, although the odds remain low at
about 23%, according to Fed fund futures, which suggest rates
peaking at 5.4% by September, up from 4.57% now.
BofA Global Research cautioned the Fed could even hike
interest rates to nearly 6%.
Economic data on Tuesday, however showed a reading of
consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in February, while a gauge
of home prices slowed further in December.
The blue-chip Dow dipped, weighed down by a 3.80%
drop in Goldman Sachs after Chief Executive David Solomon
said the bank is considering "strategic alternatives" for its
consumer business.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.3 basis
points at 4.816%. A pullback in yields following the economic
data helped boost the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, but the two indexes
faded late in the session to close lower.
Volatility has been common since the Fed began its rate
hiking cycle last year. The S&P 500 has seen 18 sessions with
gains or losses of at least 1% this year, equal to the first two
months of 2022, which eventually saw 122 such trading days on
the year.
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the Fed must
supplement traditional government data and readings from
financial markets with real-time, on-the-ground observations of
economic conditions if it is to make good policy, and not rely
on market reactions.
Meta Platforms rose 3.19% after the Facebook parent
said it was creating a new top-level product group focused on
generative artificial intelligence.
Target Corp gained 1.01% after the big-box retailer
reported a surprise rise in holiday-quarter sales but cautioned
on 2023 earnings due to an uncertain U.S. economy.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd plunged 10.18%
after the cruise operator's full-year profit forecast fell short
of estimates. It attributes the squeeze to soaring fuel and
labor costs.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.63 billion shares, compared
with the 11.46 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.13-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and 91 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Aurora Ellis)