Wall Street dragged by recession fears, S&P on track for 4th decline

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Meta falls on report of EU concern over targeted ads
*
Energy stocks drop as crude trades at lowest level since
Jan
*
Indexes down: Dow 1.39%, S&P 1.78%, Nasdaq 2.22%
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks tumbled again
on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on course for a fourth straight
decline, as uncertainty around the direction of Federal Reserve
rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession weighed on
skittish investors.
Among the biggest drags on the S&P was Meta Platforms Inc
, which slid 6.6% following reports that European Union
regulators have ruled the company should not require users to
agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity.
However, all of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower in early
afternoon trading, with energy and communications services
joining the technology sector as leading
laggards. Defensive sectors such as utilities, often
preferred during times of economic uncertainty, fared better.
Future economic growth prospects were in focus on Tuesday
following comments from financial titans pointing toward
uncertain times ahead.
Bank of America Corp's chief executive predicted
three quarters of mild negative growth next year, while JPMorgan
Chase and Co's CEO Jamie Dimon said inflation will erode
consumer spending power and that a mild to more pronounced
recession was likely ahead.
Their comments came on the heels of recent views from
BlackRock and others that believe the U.S. Federal Reserve's
aggressive monetary tightening to combat stubbornly high price
rises could induce an economic downturn in 2023.
"There's a general expectation of a contraction in the
economy in the first couple of quarters and it's going to have
an impact on earnings, which is what investors are focused on,"
said Hugh Johnson, chief economist of Hugh Johnson Economics in
Albany, New York.
Banks are among the most sensitive stocks to an economic
downturn, as they potentially face negative effects from bad
loans or slowing loan growth. The S&P banks index was
down 2.6%, with Bank of America leading declines with a 5.6%
drop.
Fears about economic growth come amid a re-evaluation by
traders of what path future interest rate hikes will take,
following strong data on jobs and the services sector in recent
days.
Money market bets are pointing to a 91% chance that the U.S.
central bank might raise rates by 50 basis points at its Dec.
13-14 policy meeting, with rates expected to peak at 4.98% in
May 2023, up from 4.92% estimated on Monday before
service-sector data was released.
The S&P 500 rallied 13.8% in October and November on hopes
of smaller rate hikes and better-than-expected earnings,
although the expectation for slower rate hikes could be
undermined by further data releases, including producer prices
due out on Friday.
"If economic growth continues to be better than what people
are expecting, there are chances that the Fed would have to
continue to be hawkish," said Rusty Vanneman, chief investment
strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions.
By 2:21 p.m. ET (1921 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 472.5 points, or 1.39%, to 33,474.6, the S&P 500
lost 71.19 points, or 1.78%, to 3,927.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 249.91 points, or 2.22%, to 10,990.03.
Jitters on the direction of global growth have also weighed
on oil prices, with U.S. crude slipping to levels last
seen in January, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted
supply markets. The energy sector fell 2.6% on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Mirati Therapeutics Inc slumped 21.1% -
on course for its largest daily drop since March 2020 - after
the company reported disappointing early trial data on its
experimental cancer drug adagrasib.
Textron Inc climbed 4.9% after the U.S. Army awarded
the contract for its next-generation helicopter to the company's
Bell unit.
(Reporting by Devik Jain, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in
Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi, Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)