  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:47 2022-10-06 pm EDT
140.95 USD   +1.42%
Wall Street drops amid inflation, rate hike worries
RE
Meta Platforms : Using Virtual Reality to Connect with the Ocean
PU
Why does Musk want to make an 'everything app'?
RE
Wall Street drops amid inflation, rate hike worries

10/06/2022 | 01:07pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Megacap growth stocks fall against rise in yields

*

Oil prices add to inflation woes post OPEC+ output cut

*

U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected

*

Indexes: Dow down 0.42%, S&P off 0.32%, Nasdaq flat

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday on concerns about persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike cycle, while shares of Tesla slipped on worries over funding for Elon Musk's proposed buyout of Twitter.

Before dropping, markets briefly took comfort from data which showed an increase in weekly jobless claims as it raised hopes of the Fed likely to go easy with its rapid rate hikes.

"The jobless claims in and of itself don't mean a huge amount; the thing is that none of this is bad enough yet to really speak seriously about a Fed pivot," said David Russell, vice president at Market Intelligence at TradeStation Group.

Further, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank is "quite a ways away" from being able to pause its aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but the labor market remains tight even as demand is cooling amid higher interest rates.

This comes a day ahead of closely watched monthly non-farm payrolls numbers on Friday, which will help investors assess the quantum of the Fed's future rate hikes.

Money markets are pricing in an over 85% chance of a fourth straight 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed meet in November.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield initially moved lower before rising to a one-week high, weighing on rate-sensitive growth stocks including Meta Platforms Inc , Amazon.com Inc, and Nvidia Corp.

Tesla Inc fell 0.5% as Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, which had been looking to provide financing for Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal, are no longer in talks with the billionaire.

Alphabet Inc edged 0.77% higher after the launch of Google's new phones and its first smartwatch.

Oil prices held their three-week highs after the OPEC+ group of nations' largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy is set to tighten global oil supply.

"We continue to have the situation of big hikes at the next two meetings at least and an increased risk now with energy prices after that big OPEC move," Russell said.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, only the energy sector index was up, adding more than 1%.

At 12:50 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 128.16 points, or 0.42%, at 30,145.71, the S&P 500 was down 12.08 points, or 0.32%, at 3,771.20, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.05 points, or 0.02%, at 11,146.59.

Growing fears of a looming recession in corporate leadership is expected to weigh on capital spending and job openings, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.73-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and 26 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 85 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.54% 101.94 Delayed Quote.-29.98%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.22% 120.54 Delayed Quote.-27.45%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 0.96% 140.26 Delayed Quote.-58.68%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.79% 132.76 Delayed Quote.-55.09%
TESLA, INC. -0.29% 240.07 Delayed Quote.-31.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 B - -
Net income 2022 26 609 M - -
Net cash 2022 39 915 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 374 B 374 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 138,98 $
Average target price 220,05 $
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-58.68%373 515
TWITTER, INC.20.31%39 196
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-22.35%30 791
MATCH GROUP, INC.-61.41%14 444
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-35.04%7 543
WEIBO CORPORATION-43.67%4 128