    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02 2022-08-05 pm EDT
166.14 USD   -2.60%
Wall Street drops as jobs data rekindles rate hike fear

08/05/2022 | 02:37pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Nonfarm payrolls beat expectations in July

* Lyft surges as record earnings overshadow cautious outlook

* Indexes down: S&P 500 -0.40%, Nasdaq -0.76%, Dow +0.01%

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fell on Friday, weighed down by Tesla and other technology-related stocks after a solid jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.

Data showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

The report added to recent data painting an upbeat picture of the world's largest economy after it contracted in the first half of the year. That deflated investors' expectations that the Fed might let up in its series of rate hikes aimed at cooling the economy.

"This is all about the Fed. A very strong jobs report like we had puts pressure on the Fed to tighten for longer," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments. "The market is scared the Fed is going to overshoot again. If they tighten too sharply and too long, that's going to cause a hard landing, a deep recession."

Tesla tumbled 6% and weighed heavily on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms lost 2.5% and Amazon declined 1.6%.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as odds increased of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September. That helped bank stocks, with JPMorgan rallying about 3%.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, eight declined, led lower by consumer discretionary, down 1.93%, followed by a 1.13% loss in communication services.

Focus now shifts to inflation data due next week, with U.S. annual consumer prices expected to jump by 8.7% in July after a 9.1% rise in June.

Several policymakers have this week stuck to an aggressive policy tightening stance until they see strong and long-lasting evidence that inflation was trending toward the Fed's 2% goal.

Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, Europe's energy crisis and COVID-19 flare-ups in China have rattled investors this year.

A largely upbeat second-quarter earnings season has helped the S&P 500 bounce back by about 13% from its mid-June lows after a rough first-half performance.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was down 0.40% at 4,135.24 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.76% to 12,623.40 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.01% at 32,729.03 points.

Lyft Inc surged almost 16% after the ride-hailing firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after posting record quarterly earnings.

Across the U.S. stock market, declining stocks outnumbered rising ones by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted four new highs and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 36 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain, Aniruddha Ghosh and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aditya Soni and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.76% 140.2 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
LYFT, INC. 16.33% 20.23 Delayed Quote.-59.30%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.43% 166.52 Delayed Quote.-49.29%
TESLA, INC. -6.60% 865.4899 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 B - -
Net income 2022 26 690 M - -
Net cash 2022 40 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 458 B 458 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,52x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 83 553
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 170,57 $
Average target price 226,12 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-49.29%458 415
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.13%43 663
TWITTER, INC.-5.00%31 372
MATCH GROUP, INC.-49.69%19 000
BUMBLE INC.5.76%4 638
GREE, INC.-2.60%1 073