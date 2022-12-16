Advanced search
04:17pWall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise
RE
04:00pWall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise
RE
02:44pWall Street's slump continues as recession fears mount
RE
Wall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise

12/16/2022 | 04:00pm EST
*

U.S. business activity slumps in Dec

*

Meta jumps on J.P. Morgan rating upgrade

*

Adobe climbs on upbeat profit forecast

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.

Equities have been staggered since the U.S. central bank's decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), as expected. But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that interest rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

Further comments from other Fed officials fueled the concern. New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday it remains possible the U.S. central bank will raise rates more than it expects next year. The policymaker added that he does not anticipate a recession due to the Fed's aggressive tightening.

In addition, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said it is "reasonable" to believe that once the Fed's policy rates reached their peak, they could stay there into 2024.

"It feels as if finally the market is starting to understand that bad news is bad news, and that is what is starting to occur. Since the October bottoms, the market has continued to price in what I would consider a substantial amount of optimism at the fact the Fed could navigate and pilot a successful soft landing," said Dave Wagner, equity analyst and portfolio manager for Aptus Capital Advisors in Cincinnati.

"Finally, the market is taking into consideration that bad news should mean bad things for the market."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 45.10 points, or 1.16%, to end at 3,851.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 109.34 points, or 1.01%, to finish at 10,701.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 291.42 points, or 0.88%, to 32,910.80.

Money market bets show at least two 25 bps rate hikes next year and a terminal rate of about 4.8% by midyear, before falling to around 4.4% by the end of 2023.

On the economic front, a report showed U.S. business activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to their lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, although easing demand helped cool inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday closed below its 50-day moving average, a key technical level seen as sign of momentum.

The prospects of a "Santa Claus rally", or year-end uptick, in markets this year have dimmed, as the majority of global central banks have adopted tightening policies. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank were the most recent to indicate an extended rate-hike cycle on Thursday.

Markets pared losses in the last hour of trading, however, possibly due in part to the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures and index options contracts, known as triple witching, which can exacerbate market volatility.

Nearly all of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were in the red, led lower by a drop of more than 2% in real estate stocks.

Meta Platforms Inc advanced after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral," while Adobe Inc gained after the Photoshop maker forecast first-quarter profit above expectations.

Exact Sciences Corp surged after rival Guardant Health Inc's cancer test missed expectations, while General Motors Co lost after its robotaxi unit Cruise faced a safety probe by U.S. auto safety regulators.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 116 B - -
Net income 2022 24 736 M - -
Net cash 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 305 B 305 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 87 314
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 56
Last Close Price 116,15 $
Average target price 154,19 $
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-63.85%304 568
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-3.54%38 039
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP11.97%13 001
MATCH GROUP, INC.-68.29%11 717
WEIBO CORPORATION-43.22%4 479
BUMBLE INC.-32.01%2 985