Wall Street ends lower for third straight day as recession worries rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
*
U.S. business activity slumps in December
*
Meta jumps on J.P. Morgan rating upgrade
*
Adobe climbs on upbeat profit forecast
*
Dow down 0.85%, S&P 500 down 1.11%, Nasdaq down 0.97%
NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped for a
third straight session and suffered a second straight week of
losses on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal
Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy
into a recession.
Equities have been staggered since the U.S. central bank's
decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps), as
expected. But comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled
more policy tightening, and the central bank projected that
interest rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen
since 2007.
Further comments from other Fed officials fueled the
concern. New York Fed President John Williams said on Friday it
remains possible the U.S. central bank will raise rates more
than it expects next year. The policymaker added that he does
not anticipate a recession due to the Fed's aggressive
tightening.
In addition, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President
Mary Daly said it is "reasonable" to believe that once the Fed's
policy rates reached their peak, they could stay there into
2024.
"It feels as if finally the market is starting to understand
that bad news is bad news, and that is what is starting to
occur. Since the October bottoms, the market has continued to
price in what I would consider a substantial amount of optimism
at the fact the Fed could navigate and pilot a successful soft
landing," said Dave Wagner, equity analyst and portfolio manager
for Aptus Capital Advisors in Cincinnati.
"Finally, the market is taking into consideration that bad
news should mean bad things for the market."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.76 points,
or 0.85%, to 32,920.46; the S&P 500 lost 43.39 points, or
1.11%, to 3,852.36; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
105.11 points, or 0.97%, to 10,705.41.
For the week, the Dow lost 1.66%, the S&P fell 2.09% and the
Nasdaq declined 2.72%.
Money market bets show at least two 25 bps rate hikes next
year and a terminal rate of about 4.8% by midyear, before
falling to around 4.4% by the end of 2023.
On the economic front, a report showed U.S. business
activity contracted further in December as new orders slumped to
their lowest level in just over 2-1/2 years, although easing
demand helped cool inflation.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday closed below its 50-day
moving average, a key technical level seen as sign of momentum.
On Friday, the S&P also closed below its 50-day moving average.
The prospects of a "Santa Claus rally", or year-end uptick,
in markets this year have dimmed, as the majority of global
central banks have adopted tightening policies. The Bank of
England and the European Central Bank were the most recent to
indicate an extended rate-hike cycle on Thursday.
Markets pared losses in the last hour of trading, however,
possibly due in part to the simultaneous expiration of stock
options, stock index futures and index options contracts, known
as triple witching, which can exacerbate market volatility.
Each of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were in the red,
led lower by a drop of more than 2.96% in real estate stocks
.
Meta Platforms Inc advanced 2.82% after J.P. Morgan
upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral," while Adobe
Inc gained 2.99% after the Photoshop maker forecast
first-quarter profit above expectations.
Exact Sciences Corp surged 16.39% after rival
Guardant Health Inc's cancer test missed expectations,
while General Motors Co lost 3.91% after its robotaxi
unit Cruise faced a safety probe by U.S. auto safety regulators.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 17.28 billion shares, compared
with the x.xx billion average for the full session over the last
20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.47-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.66-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 18 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 79 new highs and 392 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)