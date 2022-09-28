Wall Street ends sharply higher as Treasury yields dip

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Apple drops on concerns about iPhone demand
Treasury prices rebound after BoE decision
Biogen soars on landmark Alzheimer's data
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on
Wednesday following its recent sell-off, helped by falling
Treasury yields, while Apple dropped on concerns about demand
for iPhones.
The strong gains came after the S&P 500 on Tuesday closed at
its lowest since late 2020, dragging U.S. stocks further into
bear market territory.
Interest rate-sensitive megacaps Microsoft, Amazon
and Meta Platforms rallied for much of the
session as the yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell over 0.26
percentage point in its biggest one-day drop since 2009.
Also pushing yields lower on Treasuries with maturities six
months and longer, the Bank of England said it would buy
long-dated British bonds in a move aimed at restoring financial
stability in markets rocked globally by the fiscal policy of the
new government in London.
"The yield on the two-year Treasury has gone up persistently
over the course of the last several weeks, and for the first
time we've seen it go down for two days in a row, and that has
given equities a breather," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at B. Riley Wealth.
Investors have been keenly listening to comments from
Federal Reserve officials about the path of monetary policy,
with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Wednesday backing
another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in November.
The Fed will likely get borrowing costs to where they need to
be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President
Charles Evans said.
U.S. stocks have been battered in 2022 by worries that an
aggressive push by the Fed to raise borrowing costs could throw
the economy into a downturn.
Apple Inc dropped after Bloomberg reported the
company is dropping plans to increase production of its new
iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to
materialize.
Apple has been a relative outperformer in 2022's stock
market sell-off, down about 16% in the year to date, versus the
S&P 500's 22% loss.
On Wednesday, energy and communication services
were among top-performing S&P 500 sector indexes.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 71.20 points, or 1.95%, to end at 3,718.49 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 218.56 points, or
2.02%, to 11,048.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 551.15 points, or 1.89%, to 29,686.14.
Biogen Inc surged after saying its experimental
Alzheimer's drug, developed with Japanese partner Eisai Co Ltd
, succeeded in slowing cognitive decline.
Eli Lilly & Co, which is also developing an
Alzheimer's drug, also jumped, and it was among the biggest
boosts to the S&P 500 index.
