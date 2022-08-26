Wall Street ends well down as Powell's speech affirms hawkish rate stance

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Fed will keep tightening until inflation controlled -
Powell
* Core PCE increases 0.1% in July vs. 0.6% rise in June
* Dell, Affirm tumble on weaker forecasts
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street slumped on Friday to close
well down, as investors keen for a more modest interest rate
path were disappointed by Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell
signaling the central bank would keep hiking rates to tame
inflation.
The Nasdaq led declines among the three U.S. benchmarks,
weighed by high-growth technology stocks which tumbled after
rallying the previous day in anticipation of Powell's scheduled
speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference in
Wyoming.
The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some
time" before inflation is under control, Powell said at the
event. That means slower growth, a weaker job market and "some
pain" for households and businesses, he added.
Investors knew further rate rises were coming, and they have
been divided between whether a 75-basis-point and a
50-basis-point hike by the Fed was coming next month.
However, recent data highlighting continued strength in the
labor market, to offset two consecutive quarters of negative
economic growth, had led to some speculating a more tempered
pace of hikes could be forthcoming.
"The pushback is coming from the idea that it's not about
the pace of hikes going forward and how they tighten financial
conditions, it's about the duration of remaining at that
restrictive policy stance," said Garrett Melson, portfolio
strategist at Natixis Investment Managers.
"That's the nuance they are trying to push forward and
Powell was, maybe, a bit more explicit in that today. But if
you've listened to other Fed speakers in the last couple of
weeks, it's the same message."
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
information technology, communication services
and consumer discretionary indexes among the
heaviest declines.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
lost 140.83 points, or 3.35%, to end at 4,058.29 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite lost 496.39 points, or 3.93%,
to 12,142.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 1,003.74 points, or 3.01%, to 32,288.04.
Weighing on megacap growth and technology stocks, the U.S.
two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels
since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs.
High-growth and technology stocks dropped.
Having led gainers in the previous session, Nvidia Corp
and Amazon.com Inc fell. Meanwhile,
Google-parent Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc
, and Block Inc also dipped.
U.S. stock indexes have retreated since the turn of the year
as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive interest
rate hikes and a slowing economy.
But they have recovered strongly since June, with the S&P
500 recouping nearly half its losses for the year on
stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and hopes decades-high
inflation has peaked.
Data earlier showed consumer spending barely rose in July,
but inflation eased considerably, which could give the Fed room
to trim its aggressive interest rate increases.
Dell Technologies Inc fell as it joined rivals in
predicting a slowdown as inflation and the darkening economic
outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse
strings.
Affirm Holdings Inc tumbled after the
buy-now-pay-later lender forecast full-year revenue below Wall
Street estimates, underscoring the broader downturn in the
fortunes of the once high-flying fintech sector.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Devik Jain, Anisha Sircar
and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and David French in New York;
Editing by Maju Samuel, Aditya Soni and Grant McCool)