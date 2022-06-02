Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 03:26:37 pm EDT
197.83 USD   +4.87%
Wall Street rallies, lifted by Tesla and Nvidia

06/02/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
* Microsoft trims forecast due to FX impact

* ADP May private sector jobs +128,000 vs est +300,000

* S&P 500 +1.36%, Nasdaq +2.38%, Dow +0.79%

June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks in a choppy session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday.

Tesla, Nvidia and Meta Platforms each jumped more than 5%, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, nine rose, led by consumer discretionary, up 2.88%, followed by a 2.49% gain in communication services.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3%.

U.S. stocks recovered from a drop earlier in the day after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she backs at least a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, and sees little case for pausing rate hikes in September if price pressures fail to cool.

The U.S. stock market has made a modest recovery in recent weeks, with investors debating whether the worst of a selloff that has dominated Wall Street in 2022 may be over.

"Volatility has become the norm, not the exception. Stocks are being held hostage by inflation, and until inflation gets under control, volatility is likely to remain high," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The S&P 500 is now down about 13% from its record high close in early January.

U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, suggesting demand for labor was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, the ADP National Employment report showed.

All eyes are now on the government's nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, with investors looking for fresh signs of the U.S. economy's health and how aggressively the Fed may continue to raise interest rates. Analysts are expecting the economy to have added 325,000 jobs last month.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was up 1.36% at 4,157.19 points.

The Nasdaq gained 2.38% to 12,280.47 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79% at 33,070.92 points.

Microsoft edged up 0.1%, even after the software maker cut its fourth-quarter forecast for profit and revenue, making it the latest U.S. company to warn of a hit from a stronger U.S. dollar.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co slid 6.5% after the technology firm gave a disappointing full-year forecast due to currency headwinds and its exit from Russia.

Ford Motor Co rose 2.2% after the automaker said it plans to invest $3.7 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

Across the U.S. stock market, advancing stocks outnumbered falling ones by a 3.2-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted one new highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 95 new lows. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. 5.66% 199.38 Delayed Quote.-43.92%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 6.35% 194.81 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
TESLA, INC. 5.18% 780 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 126 B - -
Net income 2022 32 504 M - -
Net cash 2022 46 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 B 511 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 188,64 $
Average target price 285,57 $
Spread / Average Target 51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Rajeev Rajan Vice President & Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-43.92%510 521
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY10.90%42 062
TWITTER, INC.-9.07%29 982
MATCH GROUP, INC.-40.08%22 630
BUMBLE INC.-15.80%3 693
GREE, INC.6.14%1 198