Wall Street rallies, lifted by Tesla and Nvidia

* Microsoft trims forecast due to FX impact
* ADP May private sector jobs +128,000 vs est +300,000
* S&P 500 +1.36%, Nasdaq +2.38%, Dow +0.79%
June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Thursday, led by
Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks in a choppy
session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday.
Tesla, Nvidia and Meta Platforms
each jumped more than 5%, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, nine rose, led by consumer
discretionary, up 2.88%, followed by a 2.49% gain in
communication services.
The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 3%.
U.S. stocks recovered from a drop earlier in the day after
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said she backs at least
a couple more half percentage point interest rate hikes, and
sees little case for pausing rate hikes in September if price
pressures fail to cool.
The U.S. stock market has made a modest recovery in recent
weeks, with investors debating whether the worst of a selloff
that has dominated Wall Street in 2022 may be over.
"Volatility has become the norm, not the exception. Stocks
are being held hostage by inflation, and until inflation gets
under control, volatility is likely to remain high," said Terry
Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management
in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The S&P 500 is now down about 13% from its record high
close in early January.
U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in
May, suggesting demand for labor was starting to slow amid
higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, the
ADP National Employment report showed.
All eyes are now on the government's nonfarm payrolls data
on Friday, with investors looking for fresh signs of the U.S.
economy's health and how aggressively the Fed may continue to
raise interest rates. Analysts are expecting the economy to have
added 325,000 jobs last month.
In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was up 1.36% at 4,157.19
points.
The Nasdaq gained 2.38% to 12,280.47 points, while the Dow
Jones Industrial Average was up 0.79% at 33,070.92 points.
Microsoft edged up 0.1%, even after the software
maker cut its fourth-quarter forecast for profit and revenue,
making it the latest U.S. company to warn of a hit from a
stronger U.S. dollar.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co slid 6.5% after the
technology firm gave a disappointing full-year forecast due to
currency headwinds and its exit from Russia.
Ford Motor Co rose 2.2% after the automaker said it
plans to invest $3.7 billion in assembly plants in Michigan,
Ohio and Missouri.
Across the U.S. stock market, advancing stocks
outnumbered falling ones by a 3.2-to-one ratio.
The S&P 500 posted one new highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq
recorded 28 new highs and 95 new lows.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, and by
Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Marguerita Choy)