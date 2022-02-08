Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat

(Recasts throughout with changes in market direction, updated
prices)
* U.S. shares up, European stocks down
* Oil cools after hitting $94 a barrel
* BP reports $12.8 profit after oil and gas price surge
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Tech gave major
U.S. stock indexes a boost on Tuesday and European shares ended
largely unchanged as rising bond yields pressured technology
stocks and a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off bumper
profits from oil company BP.
The euro retreated as the European Central Bank tried to
cool interest rate hike expectations.
Wall Street shares shook off a groggy start and early losses
as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc each gained
more than 1%. Shares of bank stocks including Bank of America
Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo
gained ahead of a key inflation reading due this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 204.25 points,
or 0.58%, to 35,295.38, the S&P 500 gained 12.73 points,
or 0.28%, to 4,496.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added
79.41 points, or 0.57%, to 14,095.07 by 2:44 p.m. EST (1944
GMT).
Earlier in the session major indexes were down after
disappointing Pfizer earnings, another slump in Facebook
owner Meta's shares and the collapse of Nvidia's mega
deal to buy the firm that designs chips for the likes of Apple.
Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 finished flat with
tech stocks among the weakest performers amid pressure
from rising bond yields.
Oil and gas stocks sank 1.8%, tracking a drop in
crude prices. FTSE-listed BP fell over 2% even after reporting a
whopping $12.8 billion annual profit.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.19%.
"Earnings season has been top of mind for market
participants for the past few weeks. Results have been, on
balance, better than estimates," Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at National Securities in New York, said in a note.
"As we wrap up the earnings season this week, investors
focus will likely shift from the micro corporate earnings to the
macro like the Federal Reserve, particularly pertaining to the
pace of interest-rate rises and how to manage the balance
sheet," Hogan added, pointing to expectations for as many as
five Fed rate hikes.
LAGARDE COMMENTS
Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday that
there was currently no need for major monetary policy tightening
weakened the euro for a second consecutive day.
Currency and bond market traders are laser-focused on which
central banks will hike their interest rates the fastest and
furthest this year following the rapid rise in global inflation.
The euro was down 0.25 percent.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.197 points or 0.21 percent, to
95.596. The yen was up 0.35 percent, at $115.5200.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest
level since November 2019 on Tuesday, as yields continue to rise
before a key inflation reading this week and expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy.
Three-year treasury yields edged lower after a $50 billion
auction.
"Central banks globally have all engaged in a hawkish
pivot," said BlueBay Asset Management's David Riley. "As their
tolerance for higher inflation persistently is less than
previously signalled, we are shifting to a regime where there
will be more macro volatility."
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of
the bloc, rose 4.5 bps to touch its highest since January 2019
at 0.274%.
Italian government bond prices continued to underperform
their peers, with the 10-year yield rising 7 bps to
1.880%.
Facebook owner Meta was down after billionaire
investor Peter Thiel decided to step down from the company's
board, extending its slide following Thursday's record plunge.
Pfizer fell 3.6% as the drugmaker's forecasts for
its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of Wall
Street estimates, while Coty jumped 6% after raising
its forecasts.
Asia's session had been volatile overnight. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares ended flat overall
but blue chip Chinese stocks dropped to a 19-month low
after big tech firms' heavy losses and U.S. export warnings on
33 new Chinese firms.
Russia's rouble reached a four-week high after marathon
talks between President Vladimir Putin and his French
counterpart Emmanuel Macron kept up hopes that war in Ukraine
will be avoided.
Oil prices fell $2 a barrel as investors surmised that the
resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran
could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more
oil exports from the OPEC producer.
A deal could return more than 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) of Iranian oil to the market, boosting global supply by
about 1%. The nuclear talks resumed in Vienna on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures finished down 2.1% at $90.78 a barrel,
as U.S. crude oil futures settled down 2.15% at $89.36.
Gold prices advanced to a near two-week high on Tuesday,
buoyed by mounting inflation concerns and Russia-Ukraine
tensions, although expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike
limited gains.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled up 0.37% at $1,827.90 per
ounce. Spot prices rose 0.37 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Alex Lawler in London
and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Editing by Tomasz Janowski,
Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Heinrich)