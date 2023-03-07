Wall Street slumps as Powell flags sharper rate hikes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes closed sharply
lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told
Congress the central bank will likely need to raise interest
rates more than expected as it seeks to rein in stubbornly high
inflation.
Powell sent investors fleeing after he told U.S. lawmakers
earlier in the day that the Fed is prepared to hike rates in
larger steps if economic data suggests tougher measures are
needed to control rising prices.
The remarks were his first since data showed inflation
unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported
an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for the month.
Traders dramatically raised their bets for a 50-basis-point
rate hike in March after Powell's comments, with money market
futures pricing a more than 65% chance of such a move, up from
around 31% on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The idea of higher rates for longer is a "headwind" and
"hearing it directly from Powell is a little different to
inferring it from the data," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.
"From a risk-rewards standpoint investors have to
recalculate their desire to be invested with this new paradigm,"
said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments, based
in Orlando, Florida. "It's the realization the Fed is going to
err on the side of being more hawkish."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 61.93
points, or 1.53%, to end at 3,986.71 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 144.33 points, or 1.24%, to 11,531.40.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 573.13 points, or
1.71%, to 32,858.31.
Powell, who will testify again on Wednesday before the House
of Representatives Financial Services Committee, also added that
the Fed would not consider changing its 2% inflation target and
the job market does not suggest an economic downturn was close.
Data influencing the Fed's rate hiking path includes
Friday's non-farm payroll numbers. Economists polled by Reuters
are expecting an increase of 200,000 jobs in February, compared
with the much stronger-than-expected 517,000 jobs reported in
January.
While traders were flipping bets in favor of a 50 basis
point rate hike this month, Scott Ladner, chief investment
officer at Horizon Investments, said the size of the hike
depends on the upcoming payrolls data and inflation numbers.
But John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth
Management, argued that with employment and consumption showing
strength so far, investors should have been expecting Powell's
more hawkish tone.
Meanwhile, the yield on two-year Treasury notes,
which best reflects short-term rate expectations, hit 5% for the
first time since July 2007.
Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations,
particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher
rates reduce the value of future cash flows.
Big individual stock moves included a sharp decline for
Rivian Automotive after the electric automaker unveiled
plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion.
Dick's Sporting Goods rallied after the retailer
forecast annual earnings above Wall Street estimates and more
than doubled its quarterly dividend.
