  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    META   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(META)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:13:57 2023-03-07 pm EST
183.77 USD   -0.61%
04:00pWall Street slumps as Powell flags sharper rate hikes
RE
02:55pWall Street sinks as Powell flags sharper rate hikes
RE
02:48pMETA : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street slumps as Powell flags sharper rate hikes

03/07/2023 | 04:00pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected as it seeks to rein in stubbornly high inflation.

Powell sent investors fleeing after he told U.S. lawmakers earlier in the day that the Fed is prepared to hike rates in larger steps if economic data suggests tougher measures are needed to control rising prices.

The remarks were his first since data showed inflation unexpectedly jumped in January and the U.S. government reported an unusually large increase in payroll jobs for the month.

Traders dramatically raised their bets for a 50-basis-point rate hike in March after Powell's comments, with money market futures pricing a more than 65% chance of such a move, up from around 31% on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The idea of higher rates for longer is a "headwind" and "hearing it directly from Powell is a little different to inferring it from the data," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

"From a risk-rewards standpoint investors have to recalculate their desire to be invested with this new paradigm," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments, based in Orlando, Florida. "It's the realization the Fed is going to err on the side of being more hawkish."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 61.93 points, or 1.53%, to end at 3,986.71 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 144.33 points, or 1.24%, to 11,531.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 573.13 points, or 1.71%, to 32,858.31.

Powell, who will testify again on Wednesday before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, also added that the Fed would not consider changing its 2% inflation target and the job market does not suggest an economic downturn was close.

Data influencing the Fed's rate hiking path includes Friday's non-farm payroll numbers. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting an increase of 200,000 jobs in February, compared with the much stronger-than-expected 517,000 jobs reported in January.

While traders were flipping bets in favor of a 50 basis point rate hike this month, Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments, said the size of the hike depends on the upcoming payrolls data and inflation numbers.

But John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management, argued that with employment and consumption showing strength so far, investors should have been expecting Powell's more hawkish tone.

Meanwhile, the yield on two-year Treasury notes, which best reflects short-term rate expectations, hit 5% for the first time since July 2007.

Rising bond yields tend to weigh on equity valuations, particularly those of growth and technology stocks, as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.

Big individual stock moves included a sharp decline for Rivian Automotive after the electric automaker unveiled plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion.

Dick's Sporting Goods rallied after the retailer forecast annual earnings above Wall Street estimates and more than doubled its quarterly dividend.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Sruthi Shankar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, graphic by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, additional reporting by Ankika Biswas by Shristi Achar A Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -2.08% 0.65924 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.63% 1.18263 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.99% 0.72712 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CME GROUP 0.00% 0.03 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CME GROUP INC. -1.54% 182.2 Delayed Quote.10.19%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.72% 32856.46 Real-time Quote.0.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.25% 1.05501 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.23% 0.012198 Delayed Quote.1.23%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.18% 184.415 Delayed Quote.53.65%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.25% 11530.33 Real-time Quote.11.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.34% 0.61137 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -14.59% 14.635 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:32pFactbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
01:02pS&P 500, Dow fall 1% as Powell flags sharper rate hikes
RE
11:54aGlobal markets live: Blackberry, Meta Platforms, Rivian, GM...
MS
11:52aTikTok to allow creators to sell collections of long-format videos
RE
09:22aWhat will it be?
MS
08:15aMeta Platforms Loses Bid to Dismiss Lawsuit Over AI Trade Secrets
MT
07:41aRussian court jails defiant activist opposed to Ukraine war for 8.5 years
RE
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 122 B - -
Net income 2023 25 054 M - -
Net cash 2023 27 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 479 B 479 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
EV / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 86 482
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 57
Last Close Price 184,90 $
Average target price 210,57 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Susan J. Li Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Javier Olivan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.53.65%479 379
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-18.93%31 774
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-3.99%13 476
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.63%11 053
WEIBO CORPORATION0.05%4 457
BUMBLE INC.1.76%2 788