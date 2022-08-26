Wall Street slumps as Powell's speech reinforces hawkish rate stance

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Fed will keep tightening until inflation controlled -
Powell
* Core PCE increases 0.1% in July vs. 0.6% rise in June
* Dell, Affirm tumble on weaker forecasts
* Indexes down: Dow 2.09%, S&P 2.41%, Nasdaq 2.96%
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street tumbled on Friday after
Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell signaled the central bank
would keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, dashing
investors' hopes that the Fed's aggressive approach to hikes
might be modified soon.
The Nasdaq led declines among the three U.S. benchmarks, on
track for its worst day in two months, weighed by high-growth
technology stocks which slumped after rallying the previous day
in anticipation of Powell's scheduled speech to the Jackson Hole
central banking conference in Wyoming.
The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some
time" before inflation is under control, Powell said. That means
slower growth, a weaker job market and "some pain" for
households and businesses, he added.
"His comments were hawkish, he's keeping the pedal to the
metal here when it comes to policy to fight inflation," said
Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by falls of
between 3.1% and 3.3% in the information technology,
communication services and consumer discretionary
indexes.
Weighing on megacap growth and technology stocks, the U.S.
two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels
since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs.
High-growth and technology stocks dropped.
Having led gainers in the previous session, Nvidia Corp
and Amazon.com Inc fell 7.9% and 3.8%,
respectively. Meanwhile, Google-parent Alphabet Inc,
Meta Platforms Inc, and Block Inc dipped between
3.5% and 7.2%.
Economy-sensitive banks fell 2.6%.
"The market is reacting pretty negatively because if you
look at expectations for where the fed funds rate goes this year
and next year, the market was anticipating that the Fed backs
off in the next year and nothing that Powell said suggests that
would be the case," said Bell.
U.S. stock indexes have retreated since the turn of the year
as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive interest
rate hikes and a slowing economy.
But they have recovered strongly since June, with the S&P
500 recouping nearly half its losses for the year on
stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and hopes decades-high
inflation has peaked.
Traders were still divided between a 75-basis-point and a
50-basis-point hike by the Fed, while economists see the central
bank lifting rates by 50 basis points at its meeting next month.
At 1:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 694.73 points, or 2.09%, at 32,597.05, the S&P 500
was down 101.09 points, or 2.41%, at 4,098.03, and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 373.51 points, or 2.96%, at
12,265.76.
Data earlier showed consumer spending barely rose in July,
but inflation eased considerably, which could give the Fed room
to trim its aggressive interest rate increases.
Dell Technologies Inc fell 11.6% as it joined
rivals in predicting a slowdown as inflation and the darkening
economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten
their purse strings.
Affirm Holdings Inc tumbled 21.8% after the
buy-now-pay-later lender forecast full-year revenue below Wall
Street estimates, underscoring the broader downturn in the
fortunes of the once high-flying fintech sector.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Devik Jain, Anisha Sircar
and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru and David French in New York;
Editing by Maju Samuel, Aditya Soni and Grant McCool)