Wall Street strategists sound gloomy note as stocks drop again

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - After a rocky week for
U.S. stocks, a number of Wall Street strategists are pointing to
reasons for further caution as investors face tightening
monetary policy, corporate earnings, seasonal weakness and other
factors that could spell more trouble for equities.
The S&P 500 was last down about 1% on Monday after
posting its third straight weekly drop and has lost some 11% on
a year-to-date basis. With the benchmark index approaching its
closing low of 2022, several strategists have warned of more
declines to come.
"A perfect storm of fears about inflation, the prospect of
higher rates and a lockdown in Shanghai are weighing on
sentiment," David Madden, market analyst at Equiti Capital,
wrote in a note to investors.
Among those sounding caution was Morgan Stanley’s Michael
Wilson, who in a report on Monday pointed to rising valuations
for defensive stocks and slowing margin expansion as fresh
warning signs for investors.
"With defensives the latest big outperformer, they are now
expensive, leaving very few places to hide," Wilson and other
Morgan Stanley analysts wrote. "This suggests the S&P 500 will
finally catch up to the average stock and enter a bear market."
"In our opinion, the accelerative price action on Thursday
and Friday may also support the view we are now moving to this
much broader sell-off phase," they wrote.
Meanwhile, Citi’s Matt King noted that reserves at the
Federal Reserve fell by $460 billion last week, the single
biggest weekly drop on record.
In a note titled "Sudden stealth QT = weaker markets," King
estimates that a $100 billion drop in reserves translates to a
1% drop in stocks, referring to quantitative tightening, or the
policy of central banks draining surplus cash from the markets,
by its popular acronym.
Investors face a deluge of corporate earnings this week,
including results from heavyweights such as Amazon.com,
Apple and Google parent Alphabet, as well as
continued geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the war in
Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
Meanwhile, most investors expect the Fed to announce a
half-percentage-point interest rate increase at the end of its
policy meeting next week, though many worry that markets have
not priced in the full scope of the U.S. central bank’s
potential hawkishness, as policymakers battle the worst
inflation in about 40 years.
"Markets have still not yet fully discounted the most likely
future path" of Fed policy, Nicholas Colas, co-founder of
DataTrek Research, said in a note on Monday.
"We continue to believe that US/global equities will not
bottom until markets stop discounting ever more aggressive Fed
rate policy," Colas wrote.
POSSIBLE REBOUND
World stocks recorded their worst quarter this year since
the coronavirus pandemic unleashed havoc in March 2020.
To be sure, some see reasons for a bounce-back following the
recent slide. JPMorgan strategists on Monday said they see
"risks skewed toward a near-term equity rally," citing factors
such as oversold conditions and systematic strategy buying.
At the same time, investors may have one more factor to
worry about: seasonality.
The S&P 500's strongest six months of the year since 1946
have been November through April, when the index has risen an
average of 6.8%, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at
CFRA, said in a note on Monday. By comparison, the index has
gained only 1.7% on average from May-October.
