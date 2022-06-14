Wall Street watchdog to laid-off crypto employees: work for us

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority plans to increase its resources to
understand and monitor cryptocurrencies as more of the Wall
Street watchdog's members trade digital assets, Chief Executive
Officer Robert Cook said on Tuesday.
"We are already having to be engaged in the space and we
think that as a result it's appropriate for us to bulk up our
capabilities there," Cook said at a trading industry conference.
FINRA has several dozen members that have been approved to
trade digital asset securities, as well as members who allow
customers to access crypto products, and members with registered
representatives who have outside business activities around
crypto, Cook said.
The regulator is also developing digital asset verification
techniques and is looking at whether it can do cross market
surveillance on various blockchains, he said.
Cryptocurrencies prices have dropped sharply in recent
weeks, with bitcoin hitting an 18-month low on
Tuesday after major crypto lender Celsius Network froze
withdrawals and the prospect of sharp U.S. interest rate rises
shook the volatile asset class.
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday
it will cut about 1,100 jobs, or 18% of its workforce to ride
out the downturn in the cryptosphere. Companies like BlockFi and
Crypto.com have also slashed hundreds of jobs, while top firms
including Meta Platforms and Intel Corp have
tapped the brakes on hiring.
While federal agencies jockey for position to be the primary
regulator for digital assets, regardless of the outcome, FINRA
will most likely have a role to play, Cook said.
"We're going to need to be engaged and prepared to have the
resources to do that, so anybody who is getting laid off from a
crypto platform and wants to work for FINRA, give me a call," he
said.
(Reporting by John McCrank
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)