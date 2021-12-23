Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
336.04 USD   +1.69%
Waymo, TikTok join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases
Facebook appeals UK ruling that it must sell Giphy
Facebook-owner meta says it is appealing uk ruling that it must sell giphy
Waymo, TikTok join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

12/23/2021 | 12:44pm EST
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Waymo, the Alphabet Inc-owned self-driving auto-technology company, and ByteDance's social video app TikTok on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections.

Waymo said in a blog post that it hopes to participate virtually if possible at the Las Vegas event, which traditionally has drawn over 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies and party through the night with business contacts.

TikTok said it would hold a virtual event for partners and advertisers.

Several other companies including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group , AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week, saying they would not send employees out of caution over the spread of Omicron.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected last month in Hong Kong and southern Africa, sparking global concerns about a fast-spreading new version of the virus. Coronavirus infections have soared wherever highly infectious Omicron has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia Osterman)


ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.04% 2959.98 Delayed Quote.67.08%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -0.77% 9.03 End-of-day quote.23.36%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.52% 335.38 Delayed Quote.20.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 933 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 919 B 919 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.20.97%919 232
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%42 454
MATCH GROUP, INC.-13.10%37 195
TWITTER, INC.-18.93%35 038
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 469
NEW WORK SE-22.14%1 389