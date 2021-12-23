Waymo, TikTok join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Waymo, the Alphabet Inc-owned
self-driving auto-technology company, and ByteDance's social
video app TikTok on Thursday joined the companies no longer
attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early
next month due to rising COVID-19 infections.
Waymo said in a blog post that it hopes to participate
virtually if possible at the Las Vegas event, which
traditionally has drawn over 180,000 people from around the
world to discuss emerging technologies and party through the
night with business contacts.
TikTok said it would hold a virtual event for partners and
advertisers.
Several other companies including Facebook parent Meta
Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group
, AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped
in-person attendance plans earlier this week, saying they would
not send employees out of caution over the spread of Omicron.
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected last
month in Hong Kong and southern Africa, sparking global concerns
about a fast-spreading new version of the virus. Coronavirus
infections have soared wherever highly infectious Omicron has
spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Mark Porter and Cynthia
Osterman)