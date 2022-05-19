Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meta Platforms, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/19 01:35:49 pm EDT
192.06 USD   -0.09%
01:11pWhatsApp to launch cloud API, premium features to attract businesses
RE
05/18Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury
RE
05/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Aviva, Burberry, Target, Netflix, Meta...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WhatsApp to launch cloud API, premium features to attract businesses

05/19/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken

(Reuters) - WhatsApp is introducing free cloud-based API services in a push to get more businesses using the app, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's messaging event on Thursday.

The messaging service, which has increasingly courted business users, is one of several platforms where Facebook-owner Meta has launched more shopping and business-focused features.

Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta's "Conversations" event, said the offering would mean "any business or developer can easily access our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to customize their experience and speed up their response time to customers by using our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta."

WhatsApp already has an API, or type of software interface, for businesses to connect their systems, which generates revenue.

Meta, which bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in a landmark 2014 deal, said that businesses would not be able to message people on WhatsApp unless they have requested to be contacted.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Katie Paul; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Elizabeth Culliford and Katie Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC -1.02% 9.7 End-of-day quote.4.30%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.12% 192 Delayed Quote.-42.85%
SECURE, INC. -8.15% 992 Delayed Quote.-58.06%
All news about META PLATFORMS, INC.
01:11pWhatsApp to launch cloud API, premium features to attract businesses
RE
05/18Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury
RE
05/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Aviva, Burberry, Target, Netflix, Meta...
05/18Schroders to oppose Amazon, Meta, Alphabet over worker, digital rights
RE
05/18Guggenheim Adjusts Meta Platforms' Price Target to $250 From $275, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
05/18INSIDER SELL : Meta Platforms
MT
05/18INSIDER SELL : Meta Platforms
MT
05/18INSIDER SELL : Meta Platforms
MT
05/18Canon loses court challenge against EU fine over 2016 acquisition
RE
05/17U.S. House members ask Meta to address pro-Russian disinformation on Facebook in Slovak..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on META PLATFORMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 B - -
Net income 2022 32 620 M - -
Net cash 2022 47 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 520 B 520 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 77 805
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 55
Last Close Price 192,24 $
Average target price 289,12 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Andrew Bosworth Chief Technology Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-42.85%520 264
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-3.05%37 998
TWITTER, INC.-14.74%28 113
MATCH GROUP, INC.-45.66%20 526
BUMBLE INC.-21.74%3 432
GREE, INC.1.18%1 156