  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Meta Platforms, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

META PLATFORMS, INC.

(FB)
  Report
White House encouraged by rejection of Facebook request to dismiss antitrust lawsuit

01/12/2022 | 05:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture

(Reuters) -The White House said on Wednesday it was encouraged by a U.S. judge's decision not to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook.

"Certainly we are encouraged by the district court's decision", White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "We've been clear and he (President Joe Biden) has been clear we need more competition in the tech industry."

Facebook, now Meta Platforms, had asked Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., federal court to dismiss the lawsuit in which the government asked the court to demand that Facebook sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

The judge said the FTC had a plausible case that should be allowed to proceed. It represents one of the biggest challenges the government has brought against Big Tech in decades.

Meta said that it was confident the company would prevail in court, adding that the judge's decision on Tuesday narrowed "the scope of the FTC's case".

The judge said the FTC could not press allegations that Facebook refused to allow interoperability permissions with competing apps as a way to maintain its dominance, saying those policies had been abandoned in 2018 and Facebook's most recent enforcement of the policy was even older.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 918 M - -
Net cash 2021 65 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 930 B 930 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart META PLATFORMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Meta Platforms, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends META PLATFORMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 334,37 $
Average target price 402,68 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
META PLATFORMS, INC.-0.59%930 137
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY18.88%43 645
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.73%35 669
TWITTER, INC.-5.92%32 452
BUMBLE INC.-2.19%4 280
NEW WORK SE1.15%1 405