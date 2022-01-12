White House encouraged by rejection of Facebook request to dismiss antitrust lawsuit

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it was
encouraged by a U.S. judge's decision not to dismiss the Federal
Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook.
"Certainly we are encouraged by the district court's
decision", White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"We've been clear and he (President Joe Biden) has been clear we
need more competition in the tech industry."
Facebook, now Meta Platforms, had asked Judge James Boasberg
in Washington, D.C., federal court to dismiss the lawsuit in
which the government asked the court to demand that Facebook
sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
The judge said the FTC had a plausible case that should be
allowed to proceed. It represents one of the biggest challenges
the government has brought against Big Tech in decades.
Meta said that it was confident the company would prevail in
court, adding that the judge's decision on Tuesday narrowed "the
scope of the FTC's case".
The judge said the FTC could not press allegations that
Facebook refused to allow interoperability permissions with
competing apps as a way to maintain its dominance, saying those
policies had been abandoned in 2018 and Facebook's most recent
enforcement of the policy was even older.
