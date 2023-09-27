Meta Platforms, Inc. specializes in online social networking services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - operation of social networking, messaging, photo and video sharing platforms (98.1%): operation of the Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp platforms (3.6 billion active users per month in 2021) ; - sale of virtual and augmented reality products, software and devices (1.9%): virtual reality headsets (Meta Quest), connected screens (Facebook Portal), wearable devices, etc. Net sales break down by source of income into advertising spaces (97.5%) and other (2.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (43.7%), Europe (24.6%), Asia/Pacific (22.7%) and other (9%).

Sector Internet Services