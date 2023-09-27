ZUCKERBERG SAYS NEW RAY-BAN SMART GLASSES ABLE TO LIVESTREAM BROADCASTS DIRECTLY FROM GLASSES TO FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM
September 27, 2023 at 02:05 pm EDT
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|292.82 USD
|-2.06%
|-3.71%
|+139.79%
|08:18pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+139.79%
|769 B $
|-12.60%
|33 896 M $
|-4.29%
|11 375 M $
|-24.21%
|10 470 M $
|-36.53%
|2 851 M $
|-31.78%
|2 019 M $
|-12.62%
|678 M $
|-15.80%
|658 M $
|-37.02%
|554 M $
|+45.33%
|377 M $