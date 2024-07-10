Meta Wolf AG
Information pursuant to Section 125 German Stock Corporation Act
(AktG)
in conjunction with the Commission Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212
Type of information
Information
A.
Specification of the message
Annual General Meeting of Meta Wolf AG 2024;
1.
Unique identifier of the event
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
MetaWolfAG_oHV_20240816
Invitation to the Annual General Meeting;
2.
Type of message
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM
B.
Specification of the issuer
1.
ISIN
DE000A254203
2.
Name of issuer
Meta Wolf AG
C.
Specification of the meeting
16 August 2024;
1.
Date of the General Meeting
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816
12:00 hrs. CEST (corresponds to 10:00 hrs.
UTC);
2.
Time of the General Meeting
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 10:00 hrs.
UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
3.
Type of General Meeting
Annual General Meeting;
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET
4.
Location of the General Meeting
Hotel "Dorint Am Goethepark Weimar",
Beethovenplatz 1-2, 99423 Weimar
25 July 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corresponds to
22:00 hrs. UTC);
5.
Record Date
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240725;
22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
6.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
2024
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting in person on site
Voting in person on site;
1.
Method of participation by share-
holder
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PH
Registration for the General Meeting by no later
than 9 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corre-
Issuer deadline for the notification
sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC);
2.
of participation
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240809;
22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Until the end of voting in the General Meeting on
16 August 2024;
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816;
until the end of voting
- Participation in the General Meeting - Granting power of attorney to the proxy appointed by the Company
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power of attorney and providing instructions to the proxy appointed by the Company;
in the format pursuant to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX
Registration for the General Meeting by no later
than 9 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corre-
Issuer deadline for the notification
sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC);
2.
of participation
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240809;
22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a
power of attorney and providing instructions to
the proxy appointed by the Company
•
in text form by postal mail, fax or e-mail by
15 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (corre-
sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC), receipt shall be
decisive;
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
in the format pursuant to Commission Im-
plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240815; 22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated
Universal Time);
- if attending the General Meeting in person on 16 August 2024, until the start of voting;
in the format pursuant to Commission Im- plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816; until the start of voting
- if attending the General Meeting in person on 16 August 2024, until the start of voting;
- Participation in the General Meeting - Granting power of attorney to a third party
Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a
Method of participation by share-
power of attorney to a third party;
1.
holder
In the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX
Registration for the General Meeting by no later
than 9 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corre-
Issuer deadline for the notification
sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC);
2.
of participation
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240809; 22:00
hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)
Exercise of voting rights by the authorized third
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
party on 16 August 2024, until the end of voting
at the General Meeting;
in the format pursuant to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816; until the end of voting
Exercising of voting rights by granting a sub- power of attorney and issuing instructions by the authorized third party to the proxy appointed by the Company
-
in text form by postal mail, fax or e-mail by 15 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (corre- sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC), receipt shall be decisive;
in the format pursuant to Commission Im- plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time);
- if attending the General Meeting in person on 16 August 2024, until the start of voting;
in the format pursuant to Commission Im- plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816; until the start of voting
- Agenda - Agenda item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
1
item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial
statements and the approved consolidated finan-
cial statements of Meta Wolf AG as of 31 Decem-
ber 2023, the management report and the group
2.
Title of the agenda item
management report of Meta Wolf AG - including
the explanatory reports of the Management Board
on the disclosures pursuant to Sections 289a,
315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) -
and the report of the Supervisory Board, in each
case for the 2023 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
4.
Vote
None
5.
Alternative voting options
N/A
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2a
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
2a
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Management Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mrs. Sandy
Möser
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 2b
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
2b
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Management Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Ralf
Kretzschmar
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 2c
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
2c
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Management Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mr. André
Schütz
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 3a
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
3a
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Tom Wolf
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 3b
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
3b
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Michael
Sauer
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 3c
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
3c
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Prof. Dr.
Rüdiger Grube
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 3d
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
3d
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Berthold
Oesterle
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 3e
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
3e
item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Dr. Matthias
Rumpelhardt
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
- Agenda - Agenda item 3f
1. Unique identifier of the agenda 3f item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the
2.
Title of the agenda item
members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023
financial year - Approval regarding Mrs. Rachel
Wolf
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
- Agenda - Agenda item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
4
item
Resolution on the increase of the share capital by
2.
Title of the agenda item
against cash contribution under granting of sub-
scription rights
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
5
item
Resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized
Capital 2023, on the creation of a new Authorized
2.
Title of the agenda item
Capital 2024, on the authorization to exclude sub-
scription rights and on the corresponding amend-
ment to the Articles of Association
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-
menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E.
Agenda - Agenda item 6
1.
Unique identifier of the agenda
6
item
Resolution on the amendment of sec. 2 para. (1)
2.
Title of the agenda item
of the Company's Articles of Association (object of
the Company) and sec. 15 sentence 3 of the com-
pany's Articles of Association (record date)
3.
Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-
of the materials
2024
Binding vote;
4.
Vote
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;
5.
Alternative voting options
in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-
ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
