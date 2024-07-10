Meta Wolf AG

Information pursuant to Section 125 German Stock Corporation Act

(AktG)

in conjunction with the Commission Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212

Type of information

Information

A.

Specification of the message

Annual General Meeting of Meta Wolf AG 2024;

1.

Unique identifier of the event

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

MetaWolfAG_oHV_20240816

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting;

2.

Type of message

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM

B.

Specification of the issuer

1.

ISIN

DE000A254203

2.

Name of issuer

Meta Wolf AG

C.

Specification of the meeting

16 August 2024;

1.

Date of the General Meeting

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816

12:00 hrs. CEST (corresponds to 10:00 hrs.

UTC);

2.

Time of the General Meeting

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 10:00 hrs.

UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

3.

Type of General Meeting

Annual General Meeting;

Seite 1/14

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4.

Location of the General Meeting

Hotel "Dorint Am Goethepark Weimar",

Beethovenplatz 1-2, 99423 Weimar

25 July 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corresponds to

22:00 hrs. UTC);

5.

Record Date

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240725;

22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

6.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

2024

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting in person on site

Voting in person on site;

1.

Method of participation by share-

holder

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PH

Registration for the General Meeting by no later

than 9 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corre-

Issuer deadline for the notification

sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC);

2.

of participation

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240809;

22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

Until the end of voting in the General Meeting on

16 August 2024;

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816;

until the end of voting

  1. Participation in the General Meeting - Granting power of attorney to the proxy appointed by the Company

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a power of attorney and providing instructions to the proxy appointed by the Company;

in the format pursuant to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

Seite 2/14

Registration for the General Meeting by no later

than 9 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corre-

Issuer deadline for the notification

sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC);

2.

of participation

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240809;

22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a

power of attorney and providing instructions to

the proxy appointed by the Company

in text form by postal mail, fax or e-mail by

15 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (corre-

sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC), receipt shall be

decisive;

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

in the format pursuant to Commission Im-

plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240815; 22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated

Universal Time);

    • if attending the General Meeting in person on 16 August 2024, until the start of voting;
      in the format pursuant to Commission Im- plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816; until the start of voting
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - Granting power of attorney to a third party

Exercising of voting rights by means of granting a

Method of participation by share-

power of attorney to a third party;

1.

holder

In the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

Registration for the General Meeting by no later

than 9 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. CEST (corre-

Issuer deadline for the notification

sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC);

2.

of participation

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240809; 22:00

hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time)

Exercise of voting rights by the authorized third

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

party on 16 August 2024, until the end of voting

at the General Meeting;

Seite 3/14

in the format pursuant to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816; until the end of voting

Exercising of voting rights by granting a sub- power of attorney and issuing instructions by the authorized third party to the proxy appointed by the Company

  • in text form by postal mail, fax or e-mail by 15 August 2024, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (corre- sponds to 22:00 hrs. UTC), receipt shall be decisive;
    in the format pursuant to Commission Im- plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240815; 22:00 hrs. UTC (Coordinated Universal Time);
  • if attending the General Meeting in person on 16 August 2024, until the start of voting;
    in the format pursuant to Commission Im- plementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240816; until the start of voting
  1. Agenda - Agenda item 1

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

1

item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial

statements and the approved consolidated finan-

cial statements of Meta Wolf AG as of 31 Decem-

ber 2023, the management report and the group

2.

Title of the agenda item

management report of Meta Wolf AG - including

the explanatory reports of the Management Board

on the disclosures pursuant to Sections 289a,

315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) -

and the report of the Supervisory Board, in each

case for the 2023 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

4.

Vote

None

5.

Alternative voting options

N/A

Seite 4/14

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2a

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

2a

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Management Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mrs. Sandy

Möser

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 2b

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

2b

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Management Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Ralf

Kretzschmar

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

Seite 5/14

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 2c

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

2c

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Management Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mr. André

Schütz

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 3a

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

3a

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Tom Wolf

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

Seite 6/14

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 3b

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

3b

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Michael

Sauer

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 3c

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

3c

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Prof. Dr.

Rüdiger Grube

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

Seite 7/14

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 3d

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

3d

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mr. Berthold

Oesterle

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 3e

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

3e

item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Dr. Matthias

Rumpelhardt

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

Seite 8/14

  1. Agenda - Agenda item 3f

1. Unique identifier of the agenda 3f item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the

2.

Title of the agenda item

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023

financial year - Approval regarding Mrs. Rachel

Wolf

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

  1. Agenda - Agenda item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

4

item

Resolution on the increase of the share capital by

2.

Title of the agenda item

against cash contribution under granting of sub-

scription rights

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

Seite 9/14

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

5

item

Resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized

Capital 2023, on the creation of a new Authorized

2.

Title of the agenda item

Capital 2024, on the authorization to exclude sub-

scription rights and on the corresponding amend-

ment to the Articles of Association

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Imple-

menting Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E.

Agenda - Agenda item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the agenda

6

item

Resolution on the amendment of sec. 2 para. (1)

2.

Title of the agenda item

of the Company's Articles of Association (object of

the Company) and sec. 15 sentence 3 of the com-

pany's Articles of Association (record date)

3.

Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.metawolf.com/hauptversammlung-

of the materials

2024

Binding vote;

4.

Vote

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention;

5.

Alternative voting options

in the format pursuant to Commission Implement-

ing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

Seite 10/14

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Meta Wolf AG published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 17:45:02 UTC.