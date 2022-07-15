Log in
    6112   TW0006112006

METAAGE CORPORATION

(6112)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
32.75 TWD   -0.46%
Metaage : Announcement："SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD." will be renamed "Metaage Corporation" (Announcement Period：2022/6/23 - 2022/9/22)

07/15/2022 | 07:04pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Metaage Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/16 Time of announcement 07:00:02
Subject 
 Announcement："SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD."
will be renamed "Metaage Corporation" 
(Announcement Period：2022/6/23 - 2022/9/22)
Date of events 2022/06/23 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/06/23
2.Company name : Metaage Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA
5.Cause of occurrence : 
(1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/06/23
(2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2022/05/26
(3)Company Name(Before) : SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(4)Company Name(After Changed) : Metaage Corporation
(5)Symbol(Before) : SYSAGE
(6)Symbol(After Changed) : Metaage
6.Countermeasures : N/A&
7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The company received the Ministry of Economic Affairs letter to approve change company name on June 23, 2022(Announced Date:June 22, 2022). In accordance with Article 45 of 
Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, this information 
shall be announced for 3 months consecutively. 
(2) Stock code is still "6112".

Disclaimer

SYSAGE Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 23:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 953 M - -
Net income 2021 578 M - -
Net Debt 2021 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 6,29%
Capitalization 6 169 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tso Sui Wu Chairman & General Manager
Hsiu Ching Cheng Head-Finance & Administrative Department
Jui Rong Xu Independent Director
Wen Tsung Wang Independent Director
Shun Fa Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METAAGE CORPORATION-17.61%207
HP INC.-17.23%32 221
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.98%31 577
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.50%16 904
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-33.10%16 238
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-19.75%11 029