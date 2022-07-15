Metaage : Announcement："SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD." will be renamed "Metaage Corporation" (Announcement Period：2022/6/23 - 2022/9/22)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/06/23 2.Company name : Metaage Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA 5.Cause of occurrence : (1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/06/23 (2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2022/05/26 (3)Company Name(Before) : SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (4)Company Name(After Changed) : Metaage Corporation (5)Symbol(Before) : SYSAGE (6)Symbol(After Changed) : Metaage 6.Countermeasures : N/A& 7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The company received the Ministry of Economic Affairs letter to approve change company name on June 23, 2022(Announced Date:June 22, 2022). In accordance with Article 45 of Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, this information shall be announced for 3 months consecutively. (2) Stock code is still "6112".