Metaage : Announcement："SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD." will be renamed "Metaage Corporation" (Announcement Period：2022/6/23 - 2022/9/22)
07/23/2022 | 07:14pm EDT
Provided by: Metaage Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/24
Time of announcement
07:00:02
Subject
Announcement："SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD."
will be renamed "Metaage Corporation"
(Announcement Period：2022/6/23 - 2022/9/22)
Date of events
2022/06/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/06/23
2.Company name : Metaage Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company(please enter"head office"or "subsidiaries") : head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios : NA
5.Cause of occurrence :
(1)Date of registration approved / Date of occurrence of the event : 2022/06/23
(2)Date of resolution of shareholders meeting : 2022/05/26
(3)Company Name(Before) : SYSAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
(4)Company Name(After Changed) : Metaage Corporation
(5)Symbol(Before) : SYSAGE
(6)Symbol(After Changed) : Metaage
6.Countermeasures : N/A&
7.Any other matters that need to be specified : (1)The company received the Ministry of Economic Affairs letter to approve change company name on June 23, 2022(Announced Date:June 22, 2022). In accordance with Article 45 of
Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation, this information
shall be announced for 3 months consecutively.
(2) Stock code is still "6112".
