Avril appointed purchaser of the activities of METEX

NØØVISTAGO and part of the activities of METabolic EXplorer

by the Commercial Court

Clermont-Ferrand,July 12, 2024 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), a leader in industrial fermentation for the production of natural ingredients for the animal feed, cosmetics and biopolymers markets, today announced that the Paris Commercial Court has appointed Avril as purchaser of METEX NØØVISTAGO and part of METabolic EXplorer's commercial and R&D activities.

As a reminder1, on 20 and 25 March 2024, the Court granted the applications to open (i) receivership proceedings in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO, the Group's operating subsidiary operating an industrial site in Amiens, and (ii) safeguard proceedings in favour of METabolic EXplorer. The safeguard proceedings opened in favour of METabolic EXplorer were subsequently converted into receivership proceedings on 12 June 2024 in order to allow the Court to examine any offers to take over METabolic EXplorer's assets under the disposal plan, in particular Avril's offer for part of METabolic EXplorer's commercial and R&D activities (in addition to METEX NØØVISTAGO's activities).

On 1er July 2024, the Court examined (i) Avril's takeover offer in the form of an assignment plan and (ii) the conversion into a judicial liquidation of the receivership proceedings initiated in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer.

Avril's offer involves the French government via Bpifrance, through its Sociétés de Projets industriels (SPI) investment fund. It has also been built with the support of the Hauts-de-France Region and Amiens Métropole.

In today's judgment, the Court has approved the plan to sell METEX NØØVISTAGO's activities and part of METabolic Explorer's commercial and R&D activities to Avril.

The Court's decision on the application to convert the receivership proceedings for METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer into compulsory liquidation is expected in the next few days.

1 See the Company's press releases dated 12, 20 and 25 March, 6, 16 and 27 May, 3 and 12 June and 1er July 2024, available at https://www.metabolic-explorer.fr/investisseurs/communiques-de-presse/.

