Avril appointed purchaser of the activities of METEX
NØØVISTAGO and part of the activities of METabolic EXplorer
by the Commercial Court
Clermont-Ferrand,July 12, 2024 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), a leader in industrial fermentation for the production of natural ingredients for the animal feed, cosmetics and biopolymers markets, today announced that the Paris Commercial Court has appointed Avril as purchaser of METEX NØØVISTAGO and part of METabolic EXplorer's commercial and R&D activities.
As a reminder1, on 20 and 25 March 2024, the Court granted the applications to open (i) receivership proceedings in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO, the Group's operating subsidiary operating an industrial site in Amiens, and (ii) safeguard proceedings in favour of METabolic EXplorer. The safeguard proceedings opened in favour of METabolic EXplorer were subsequently converted into receivership proceedings on 12 June 2024 in order to allow the Court to examine any offers to take over METabolic EXplorer's assets under the disposal plan, in particular Avril's offer for part of METabolic EXplorer's commercial and R&D activities (in addition to METEX NØØVISTAGO's activities).
On 1er July 2024, the Court examined (i) Avril's takeover offer in the form of an assignment plan and (ii) the conversion into a judicial liquidation of the receivership proceedings initiated in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer.
Avril's offer involves the French government via Bpifrance, through its Sociétés de Projets industriels (SPI) investment fund. It has also been built with the support of the Hauts-de-France Region and Amiens Métropole.
In today's judgment, the Court has approved the plan to sell METEX NØØVISTAGO's activities and part of METabolic Explorer's commercial and R&D activities to Avril.
The Court's decision on the application to convert the receivership proceedings for METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer into compulsory liquidation is expected in the next few days.
1 See the Company's press releases dated 12, 20 and 25 March, 6, 16 and 27 May, 3 and 12 June and 1er July 2024, available at https://www.metabolic-explorer.fr/investisseurs/communiques-de-presse/.
1
Investors' attention is drawn to the fact that, as a result of the Court's approval of the sale plan in favour of Avril and the forthcoming judicial liquidations of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer, there will be no resumption of trading in METabolic EXplorer shares and Euronext will shortly delist the shares, which will be worth zero. Trading will remain suspended until the delisting operations are completed.
As previously indicated, given the amount of the Group's liabilities, the proceeds from the disposal of the activities of the three Group companies will not enable a payment to be made to METabolic EXplorer's shareholders.
- END -
About METabolic EXplorer - www.metabolic-explorer.com
Contributing to the ecological transition through innovations for the production by fermentation of functional ingredients used in the manufacture of consumer goods.
Using renewable raw materials, the Group develops and industrialises innovative, competitive industrial fermentation processes as an alternative to petrochemical processes to meet consumers' new societal expectations and the objectives of the energy transition.
Its two industrial units, METEX NØØVISTAGO and METEX NØØVISTA, allow the METEX Group to achieve its ambition of becoming one of the world leaders in functional ingredients produced by fermentation for the formulation of cosmetic products, animal feed, or the synthesis of biopolymers.
Based at the Clermont Limagne technology park, near Clermont-Ferrand, METabolic EXplorer is listed on Euronext in Paris (Compartment B, METEX) and is included in the CAC Small Index.
---
Investor Relations
Press Relations -
SEITOSEI - ACTIFIN
SEITOSEI - ACTIFIN
Benjamin LEHARI
Isabelle DRAY
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 11
Benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
Isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
Investor Relations
Press Relations
SEITOSEI - ACTIFIN
SEITOSEI - ACTIFIN
Benjamin LEHARI
Isabelle Dray
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 25
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 29
Benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com
Isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Metabolic Explorer SA published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 16:33:03 UTC.