Conversion into judicial liquidation

of the receivership proceedings opened in favour of of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer

Clermont-Ferrand,July 16, 2024 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), a leader in industrial fermentation for the production of natural ingredients for the animal feed, cosmetics and biopolymers markets, today announced that the Paris Commercial Court has ordered the conversion into liquidation of the receivership proceedings initiated in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer.

METabolic EXplorer recalls that on 12 July 2024, the Paris Commercial Court appointed Avril as purchaser of the activities of METEX NØØVISTAGO and part of the commercial and R&D activities of METabolic Explorer.

In this context, the Court has, by judgment dated today, ordered the conversion into judicial liquidation of the receivership proceedings opened in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer.

Investors' attention is drawn to the fact that, as a result of the Court's approval of the sale plan in favour of Avril and the pronouncement of the compulsory liquidations of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer, there will be no resumption of trading in METabolic EXplorer shares and Euronext will shortly delist the shares, which will have a zero value. Trading will remain suspended until the delisting operations are completed.

As previously indicated, given the amount of the Group's liabilities, the proceeds from the disposal of the activities of the three Group companies will not enable a payment to be made to METabolic EXplorer's shareholders.

