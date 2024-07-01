Examination of the takeover offer under the sale plan

for the activities of METEX NØØVISTAGO and for part of the

activities of METabolic EXplorer

Conversion of the receivership proceedings initiated in favour of METEX

NØØVISTA into liquidation by order of the court

Clermont-Ferrand,1er July 2024 - (FR0004177046 METEX), METabolic EXplorer (METEX), a leader in industrial fermentation for the production of natural ingredients for the animal feed, cosmetics and biopolymers markets, announced today that the Paris Commercial Court has examined the offer presented by Avril to acquire METEX NØØVISTAGO's activities and part of METabolic EXplorer's commercial and R&D activities.D activities of METabolic EXplorer presented by Avril.

This offer, which is part of the receivership procedures initiated for METEX NØØVISTAGO on 20 March 2024 and METabolic EXplorer on 12 June 20241 , involves the French government via Bpifrance, through its SPI investment fund (Sociétés de Projets industriels). It has also been built with the support of the Hauts-de-France Region and Amiens Métropole.

In total, 315 jobs will be taken up under this offer.

The Court also examined the request to convert the receivership proceedings in favour of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer into liquidation proceedings, which would result from the adoption of Avril's offer.

The Court's decision on both Avril's takeover offer and the conversion to compulsory liquidation of METEX NØØVISTAGO and METabolic EXplorer is expected in July 2024.

With regard to METEX NØØVISTA, the Group's operational subsidiary operating an industrial site in Carling (Moselle), METabolic EXplorer would like to point out that on 25 June 2024, the Paris Commercial Court appointed MAASH as the buyer of its assets and activities.

In this context, the Court has, by judgment dated today, ordered the conversion into liquidation of the receivership proceedings opened in favour of METEX NØØVISTA.

1 See in particular the Company's press releases dated 12, 20 and 25 March, 6, 16 and 27 May and 3 and 12 June 2024, available at:https://www.metabolic-explorer.fr/investisseurs/communiques-de-presse/

1