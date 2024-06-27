MetEx: Carling site to be taken over by Maash
As a reminder, last March the court had granted the request to open receivership proceedings for this entity, which owns the Carling (Moselle) industrial site.
The receivers had received two takeover bids.
Hearings concerning Avril's takeover bid for Metex Noovistago are scheduled for early July.
The suspension of trading in Metabolic Explorer shares is maintained.
