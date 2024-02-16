MetEx: cash position tightens, share price loses ground
February 16, 2024 at 06:05 am EST
Metabolic Explorer ended 2023 with a reduced gross cash position of 18.9 million euros, compared with 47.9 million at the end of June 2023.
Faced with these cash pressures, the vere chemistry company says it has implemented efforts to control cash consumption and enable it to secure its financing needs over the 1st half of 2024.
The company, which manufactures natural ingredients for the animal nutrition market, says that the next few weeks will be "decisive" in restoring profitability and securing short and medium-term financing.
As part of its search for financing, Metex says it is in advanced discussions with several potential industrial partners.
These announcements come at a time when the group saw its sales of specialty amino acids rise by 55% in the 4th quarter, an increase more than offset by the fall in sales of commodities, down to 5.9 million euros in the 4th quarter from 25.5 million euros a year earlier, due to intensifying competition from China.
The share price fell by more than 7% on Friday following this publication, bringing its decline over the past 12 months to 63%.
Based on renewable raw materials, METabolic EXplorer develops and industrializes innovative and competitive fermentation processes that can serve as alternatives to petrochemical processes. Its ultimate goal is to meet the new societal expectations of consumers as well as the challenges of energy transition and sustainable development. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, animal nutrition and health, and as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials.
With more than 20 years of experience in industrial biochemistry, METabolic EXplorer aims to contribute to a new way of producing consumer products without oil.
Its biotechnological innovations rely on 460 employees whose complementary skills enable them to master all stages of process development.