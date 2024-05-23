Based on renewable raw materials, METabolic EXplorer develops and industrializes innovative and competitive fermentation processes that can serve as alternatives to petrochemical processes. Its ultimate goal is to meet the new societal expectations of consumers as well as the challenges of energy transition and sustainable development. Its functional ingredients of natural origin are used in the formulation of cosmetic products, animal nutrition and health, and as intermediates for the synthesis of biomaterials. With more than 20 years of experience in industrial biochemistry, METabolic EXplorer aims to contribute to a new way of producing consumer products without oil. Its biotechnological innovations rely on 460 employees whose complementary skills enable them to master all stages of process development.

Sector Commodity Chemicals