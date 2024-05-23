Metex: EU opens anti-dumping proceeding
This proceeding follows a complaint lodged by METEX NØØVISTAGO, an industrial subsidiary of the METEX Group, which produces amino acids for animal nutrition in Amiens and is the only producer of lysine in Europe.
By launching this procedure, the European Commission confirms that there is sufficient evidence to justify an anti-dumping investigation.
