Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MetaCap Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCAP   US5626942081

METACAP INC.

(MCAP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 02/10 11:13:19 am
4.22 USD   +19.89%
11:52aMetaCap Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
02/03MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members
PR
02/03MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MetaCap Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results

02/10/2022 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaCap Inc. (OTC: MCAP), a financial technology and electronic market maker today reported full year 2021 net income of $15mm resulting in fully diluted earnings per share of $0.65 and EBITDA of $16.8mm.

Full year 2021 consolidated pro-forma EPS of $0.55*, had the acquisition transaction taken place at the beginning of 2021 and had the company been subject to federal C-corporation taxes for the entire year.

About MetaCap, Inc.

MetaCap Inc. is a US based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries -MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops trading software and provides data services utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on crypto-currency and DeFi protocols. MCAP LLC is an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

For additional information about MetaCap, contact Investor Relations, at info@metacaptech.com.

Notes: *The 2021 pro-forma C-Corp earnings per share are for illustrative purposes only to show the hypothetical combined results had the conversion taken place at the beginning of 2021 and had the company been subject to C-corporation taxes for the entire year.

Please visit our website www.metacaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metacap-inc-reports-full-year-2021-financial-results-301480024.html

SOURCE MetaCap Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about METACAP INC.
11:52aMetaCap Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results
PR
02/03MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members
PR
02/03MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members
CI
2021MetaCap Inc. acquired MCAP Technologies, LLC.
CI
2021Mango Capital, Inc. has Changed its Name to MetaCap Inc
CI
2021Checkly Inc. announced that it has received $10 million in funding from Charles River V..
CI
2021Mango Capital, Inc. (MCAP) Announces Merger Partner Pursuit
GL
2020Mango Capital, Inc. Adds to Its Expanding Land Portfolio with 100+ Properties in Texas
GL
2020Gatsby, Inc. announced that it has received $29.687118 million in funding from Trinity ..
CI
2019Gatsby, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $29.687118 million in funding from Tr..
CI
More news