Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Metacrine, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTCR   US59101E1038

METACRINE, INC.

(MTCR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:38 2022-10-04 am EDT
0.4900 USD   +0.22%
11:23aMetacrine Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Metacrine Inc. - MTCR
BU
09/07Metacrine Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Metacrine Inc. - MTCR
BU
09/07Health Care Up as Investors Rotate Back into Bull-Market Leaders -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

METACRINE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Metacrine Inc. - MTCR

10/04/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Metacrine Inc. (NasdaqCM: MTCR) (the “Company”) with Equillium, Inc. (NasdaqGM: EQ) in an all-stock transaction. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-mtcr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2022
All news about METACRINE, INC.
11:23aMetacrine Investor Alert By The Form : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Metac..
BU
09/07Metacrine Investor Alert By The Form : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Metac..
BU
09/07Health Care Up as Investors Rotate Back into Bull-Market Leaders -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09/07Transcript : Equillium, Inc., Metacrine, Inc. - M&A Call
CI
09/06Metacrine, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/06Equillium to Acquire Biopharmaceutical Company Metacrine in All-Stock Deal
MT
09/06Equillium, Inc. (NasdaqGM:EQ) entered into a definitive merger..
CI
08/09Metacrine : REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/09METACRINE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/09Metacrine, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ju..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on METACRINE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -22,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,8 M 20,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart METACRINE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Metacrine, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METACRINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,49 $
Average target price 0,50 $
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Preston S. Klassen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael York Chief Financial, Accounting & Business Officer
Richard A. Heyman Chairman
Ronald M. Evans Independent Director
Amir H. Nashat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
METACRINE, INC.-27.48%21
MODERNA, INC.-52.36%47 331
LONZA GROUP AG-35.56%36 715
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-34.00%34 728
SEAGEN INC.-10.93%25 397
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.03%23 620