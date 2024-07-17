The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Metagenomi, Inc. (“Metagenomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGX). The investigation concerns whether Metagenomi and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On February 12, 2024, Metagenomi conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 6.25 million shares at $15 per share. On May 1, 2024, less than two months after the IPO, Metagenomi announced that it and Moderna had “mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration.” On this news, the price of Metagenomi shares declined by $0.87, or 12.4%, from $7.04 per share on May 1, 2024 to close at $6.17 per share on May 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Metagenomi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717363334/en/