The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Metagenomi, Inc. (“Metagenomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 12, 2024, Metagenomi conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 6.25 million shares at $15 per share. However, on May 1, 2024, less than two months after the IPO, Metagenomi announced that it and Moderna had “mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration.”

On this news, Metagenomi’s stock price fell $0.87, or 12.4%, to close at $6.17 per share on May 2, 2024.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Metagenomi securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716726418/en/