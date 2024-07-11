Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest") announces that it has amended the maturity date of its remaining $170,000 in convertible debentures to December 31, 2024. The convertible debentures, which have a $0.25 conversion option, were issued between September 2022 and February 2023 and had a maturity date of eighteen months.

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

