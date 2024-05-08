Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated, (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-driven digital concierge services proudly announces a significant milestone in its expansion efforts now reaching 50 hotel partners in New York City. This development marks a major achievement in the Metaguest mission to transform guest experiences in cities across the US. The Company's digital concierge service is now available in 50 premier hotel brands throughout Manhattan, promising to deliver personalized guest experiences at an unprecedented scale.

"Reaching 50 hotel partners in Manhattan is not just an expansion; it's another leap towards redefining hospitality in one of the world's most competitive cities," said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. "Our platform is designed to meet the unique needs of business travellers and tourists alike providing them tailored recommendations for the best NYC has to offer."

The presence of Metaguest's digital concierge services in Manhattan's leading hotel brands is anticipated to revolutionize how hotel guests interact with local businesses, enhancing their stay with bespoke itineraries and suggestions that resonate with their personal preferences and interests. This level of personalization boosts guest satisfaction and loyalty which in turn benefits hotel operators.

The rapid growth in NYC also demonstrates the scalability and effectiveness of Metaguest's technology, proving its value in busy and dynamic markets where guest expectations are at their highest. As Metaguest continues to expand their US footprint, the Company's strategic focus remains on driving innovation and asserting its position as the leader in the AI-driven hospitality market.

"The expansion to 50 hotels in NYC demonstrates our exciting growth trajectory and we look forward to exploring new opportunities to deploy our technology in key markets," said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact.

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tonyc@metaguest.ai

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ccarmichael@metaguest.ai

Tel: 647-225-4337

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

