Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") is excited to announce its latest expansion into Nashville, Tennessee with the addition of 20 new hotel partners. This launch continues Metaguest's US expansion strategy and introduces Nashville travellers and hotel operators to a new era of guest services enhanced by AI.

As the leader in AI driven digital concierge services, Metaguest's expansion into Nashville - a city renowned for its vibrant culture and booming tourism - demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to extending its service reach across key travel destinations in the US. These new partnerships diversify Metaguest's hotel partner portfolio with a mix of Nashville's luxury, boutique and premier properties empowering them with tools to elevate guest satisfaction and drive revenue. Visitors to Nashville will now enjoy tailored suggestions for local music venues, dining, shopping and cultural attractions enhancing their stay with convenience and personalization.

"Nashville's rich cultural tapestry and thriving tourism market makes it an ideal landscape for Metaguest's AI concierge," said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. "By integrating our platform together with Nashville's distinct offering of local businesses we are continuing to redefine how visitors engage with the city, ensuring every recommendation - from honky-tonks to fine dining - is as personalized and dynamic as Nashville itself."

Metaguest's vision of transforming hospitality with AI continues to be the cornerstone of its business strategy and growth. As Metaguest continues to grow in major cities across the US, it remains focused on delivering measurable benefits to hotel and business partners alongside a memorable guest experience.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact.

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer

Email: tonyc@metaguest.ai

Tel: 416-720-8677

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ccarmichael@metaguest.ai

Tel: 647-225-4337

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

